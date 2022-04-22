'There was no reason to take him out': Ole Miss' Dylan DeLucia pitches complete game gem against Mississippi State

Ole Miss junior Dylan DeLucia pitched a complete game in a win over Mississippi State. Photo by Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD — More than 100 pitches into the first game of a pivotal three-game set against archrival Mississippi State, Ole Miss junior Dylan DeLucia wasn’t coming out of the game if he could help it.

He had caught his second wind.

DeLucia was stellar for the second-straight start, pitching a complete game where he struck out eight batters, did not issue a walk and threw 117 pitches. The Ole Miss offense did what it needed to do as well, scoring all four of its runs via the home run in a 4-2 victory over the Bulldogs Thursday night at Swayze Field. It is the first SEC home win of the season for Ole Miss (22-15, 6-10 SEC).

It was the type of performance that had DeLucia’s teammates chatting amongst themselves in the dugout. And it was the sort of clutch start that reminded senior left fielder Kevin Graham of the great Doug Nikhazy.

“There was small talk going around the seventh or eighth inning, if he was going to go out for the eighth and the ninth inning,” Dunhurst said. “He’s just filling up the zone, and he kept doing his job. There was no reason to take him out.”

The lone damage done to DeLucia came on a pair of solo home runs; he set the Bulldogs (22-17, 6-10) down in order in five separate innings, including both the eighth and ninth.

“If (head coach Mike Bianco) came up to me, I don’t know what I would have said,” DeLucia said with a smile. “But after the eighth I said, ‘I’m done. I’m finishing this.’”

That hypothetical conversation with Bianco never came; there was no reason to pull DeLucia with how sharp he was from first pitch to the final out. As Dunhurst noted, DeLucia looked the same the entire game, from velocity to spin rate.

“He had that one inning where I had to make the visit. And really, you could tell, very emotional. And usually emotion works for him, in his favor. But there’s times where he starts to overthrow a little bit,” Bianco said. “He wants it so bad, that sometimes he can overthrow some pitches. … But man, the way he threw the eighth, and his stuff looked really good. He looked like he was still in command with all of his pitches.

“He pitched terrific. I don’t know why you’d take him out.”

The Rebels took an early lead in the bottom of the first, capitalizing on a costly two-out error from Mississippi State senior second baseman RJ Yeager. Ole Miss sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman bounced a ball to Yeager, who was unable to field cleanly. That allowed Ole Miss senior left fielder Kevin Graham the chance to hit with runners on the corners, and Graham made the most of the mistake, smashing a three-run home run to right field to put the Rebels up for good.

After easy third and fourth innings, DeLucia hit a bump in the road in the form of Mississippi State left fielder Brad Cumbest, who crushed a solo home run to left field in the top of the fifth. DeLucia rebounded from Cumbest’s shot and a single from sophomore right fielder Kellum Clark by striking out the final two Bulldogs of the inning.

“He located really well. He kept that ball down all night long for the most part. When we did hit something hard, it seemed like we hit a hard ground ball to short, we have a couple line drive outs,” Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis said. “I felt like offensively, we had some really good swings. We just couldn't string enough together."

Ole Miss junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst answered Cumbest’s moonshot with a blast of his own, a solo home run to right field that landed in the Rebels’ bullpen.

Already at the century-mark in pitches and having given up a solo home run to Clark the previous inning, DeLucia trotted back out to the mound for the eighth and went a flawless 1-2-3. At 111 pitches, he triumphantly toted the rubber once again in the ninth.

In an era of pitch count concern and load management, DeLucia had Bianco’s full confidence. And that’s not something DeLucia takes for granted.

“It’s amazing, that we’ve developed that confidence between each other, that he knows what I can do, and how I’m going to try.”

Ole Miss and Mississippi State will face off in Game Two of their series Friday night. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. Mississippi State will start Preston Johnson while Ole Miss will start Hunter Elliott.