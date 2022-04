This week brought the news that the Oregon Ducks are currently the leading candidates to land 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, and now it’s being announced that another 5-star quarterback, Dante Moore, has set up his official visit with the Ducks. According to On3 Recruits, Detroit, Michigan native Dante Moore, who is ranked as the No. 3 QB in the 2023 class, and No. 5 player overall, is set to visit Eugene from April 29th to May 1st. This will be a return visit for Moore, who came and met the new coaching staff earlier this year back in January ahead of national...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO