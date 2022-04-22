ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tests positive for COVID-19

By Connor Grott
 1 day ago
April 21 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's upcoming three-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Rays that begins Friday.

Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, has been dealing with mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to the team. He had been living in a hotel room for the past week after one of his children tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Cora's absence, bench coach Will Venable will manage the Red Sox. Venable managed in Cora's place Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cora's positive test is the latest in a string of COVID-related absences for the Red Sox in recent days.

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, joining catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was added to the list Monday. Boston reinstated Vazquez from the list Wednesday.

The Red Sox have a 6-7 record this season and currently sit fourth in the American League East.

After Boston's three-game road swing against the Rays, the Red Sox will have a four-game road series against the Blue Jays and a three-game road set against the Baltimore Orioles.

