Seattle Starbucks Roastery votes to unionize

People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, on Oct. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File) In the early days of the pandemic, Gerald Bryson was fired by Amazon after getting into an argument with another employee while protesting safety conditions at the JFK8 fulfillment center in Staten Island. On Monday, a federal judge ruled that the firing was unlawful, and ordered the company to reinstate Bryson and pay him for the lost time.
