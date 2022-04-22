ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Starbucks Roastery votes to unionize

q13fox.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Capitol Hill location voted to unionize. They...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Could Starbucks Employee Unions Become a Massive Movement?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. As of March 25, employees at eight Starbucks...
LABOR ISSUES
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Mashed

Why Some Costco Employees Are Angry About The Pay Raise News

In 2021, Costco received good press because it raised its minimum wage twice. However, between the record profits Costco has made and the continued pressure of inflation, some workers are finding the company's latest round of raises insufficient. In the Costco subreddit, one worker shared a note that explained how...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Staff at Starbucks flagship store vote to unionize in major victory for nationwide campaign

Starbucks workers at the company’s flagship Seattle Roastery in the coffee giant’s hometown have voted to unionise, marking the union effort’s biggest victory yet as workers at corporate-run stores across the US launch a nationwide organised labour campaign.The cafe is the 26th corporate-run store and second of three roasteries in the US to win a union election within the last few months. More than 200 stores have filed petitions for union elections, according to Starbucks Workers United, which is organising the campaign.A ballot count and vote tally from the National Labor Relations Board on 21 April confirmed 38 votes in...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
The Independent

Biden vows to lower cost of living for struggling Americans as he tries to move the dial ahead of midterms

Joe Biden has delivered what he said he was a promise to help lower the cost of living for struggling Americans – six months or so ahead of crucial elections that will determine the fate of his party.At a community college in Auburn, Washington, where the average age of the student body was 21, the 79-year-old president said he understood that too many people were struggling to make ends meet.In particular, he underscored the need to reduce the cost of prescription medicines, and said with the help of Congress, he would seek to peg the cost of insulin –...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cadrene Heslop

Amazon To Cost More By April 28

Amazon's goods and services will get more expensive this year. On February 18, 2022, the company raised annual membership fees for new members by $20, up from $119 to $139. The monthly customer charge went up by $2 from $12.99 to $14.99. (source)
Cheddar News

Union Organizers Take Aim at Amazon's Rapid Pace of Work

People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, on Oct. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File) In the early days of the pandemic, Gerald Bryson was fired by Amazon after getting into an argument with another employee while protesting safety conditions at the JFK8 fulfillment center in Staten Island. On Monday, a federal judge ruled that the firing was unlawful, and ordered the company to reinstate Bryson and pay him for the lost time.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Must Read Alaska

Amazon to charge sellers 5% fuel and inflation surcharge

Amazon is responding to rising fuel and other prices by attaching a 5% surcharge to sellers who use the company’s Fulfillment by Amazon service, according to a notice sent to sellers on Wednesday. The surcharge will go into effect April 28 and apply to U.S. sellers who outsource the warehousing, packing, and shipping of their products, both apparel and non-apparel.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why Starbucks Workers Are Furious Over Its CEO's Latest Comments

The unionization effort within Starbucks has gradually picked up some impressive steam. According to CNN, 17 Starbucks locations across the country have joined the company's worker's union and 100 more stores have so far signed up to vote on joining the union. While this effort looks to be gaining momentum, the overall percentage of stores and employees interested in joining this worker's movement in the big picture looks much smaller. Out of the 235,000 workers that Starbucks employs throughout America, only 1,000 have joined the union.
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy