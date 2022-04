BOISE, Idaho — NIL. It is the acronym currently taking collegiate athletics by storm. It stands for name, image and likeness, and for the first time in NCAA history, the governing body is allowing student-athletes to profit off their own popularity. NIL is an avenue for local, regional and even national businesses to compensate collegiate athletes they deem are beneficial to the marketability of their respective company.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO