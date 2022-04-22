ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Second catalytic converter arrest could be related to Corbin Senior Activity Center thefts

By Rania Kaur
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1thn_0fGcRjIo00

SPOKANE, Wash — A new arrest made by the Spokane Police Department on Thursday, could be connected to catalytic converter thefts at the Corbin Senior Activity Center.

“Inside the building you’re a hundred percent safe, but I can’t guarantee your vehicle,” said Heide Wehr, executive director. “That’s awful.”

Catalytic converters from their buses have been stolen three times. Once in December, twice last week.

“I went to social media and said how can you do this, you’re stealing – as one of our board members said, you’re stealing from your grandparents,” she said. “That’s who we are, is a center of happy grandparents.”

Their buses seat 14 people each, and are used as tours and as a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

“They don’t drive to CDA on their own anymore, but they’ll come on our bus and go to CDA,” Wehr said. “It’s these amazing things that you wouldn’t think of, but it affects you when you get to be between 70 and 100 years old.”

Today, 32-year-old Daniel Girton made an appearance in court.

He’s one of two people arrested for a separate catalytic converter case. He’s been arrested in the past and Spokane Police believe the car they seized in his arrest could be connected to the senior center thefts.

“This is a small number of people, oftentimes in rather organized fashion, committing these crimes,” said Cpl. Nick Briggs.

Girton’s bond is set at $60,000. $50,000 from previous charges, and $10,000 from the new charges.

To help the Corbin Activity Senior Center, click HERE .

