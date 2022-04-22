ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 19:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Box Butte, Dawes, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; South Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Chadron, Alliance and Hemingford. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh and Stutsman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be some periods of light snow and blowing snow on Sunday.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickey, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; Emmons FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues across the advisory area. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast North Dakota, including Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, and McIntosh counties. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other lying areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 948 PM CDT, Thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall have moved out of the area, but ponding of water in ditches, culverts and low lying areas will likely continue into Sunday as high water slowly recedes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakes, Ellendale, Ashley, Edgeley, Lamoure, Kulm, Marion, Adrian, Zeeland, Verona, Lehr, Jud, Hague, Westfield, Fullerton, Forbes, Dickey, Ludden, Venturia, and Grand Rapids.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Kidder, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Significant ice accumulations and snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Kidder; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette; Sheridan; Wells WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain are expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches and ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Parts of central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Nowata by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Nowata Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Craig and eastern Nowata Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Edna to 8 miles east of Delaware to Watova. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Welch Bluejacket... New Alluwe Watova... White Oak Hollow... Pyramid Corners Centralia... Centrailia MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Ziebach WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Bennett County, Jackson County, Oglala Lakota County, the Custer County Plains and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation and the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Pennington County Plains, the Southern Meade County Plains and the Northern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches in the central Black Hills from Deerfield to Rochford and northwest. Much lighter amounts of 1 to 6 inches can be expected in the Hill City to Mount Rushmore area. Snow amounts of 12 to 24 inches are expected in the northern Black Hills. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snowfall rates occur. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Niobrara County, which includes the towns of Lusk and Redbird. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Saturday was 23.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening and continue falling to 18.3 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Monticello 22.0 23.5 Sat 9 pm CDT 23.2 22.8 22.0
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Perkins BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. In Wyoming, Northern Campbell County, Northeastern Crook County and Western Crook County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton and Oliver Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Significant ice accumulations and heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, ND

