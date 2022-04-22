ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile...

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
City
Mojave, CA
County
Kern County, CA
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Emmons, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Emmons; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, snow, and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Emmons and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow late tonight into Sunday could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of freezing rain and sleet are possible before the precipitation changes to all snow late tonight or early Sunday.
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickey, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; Emmons FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues across the advisory area. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast North Dakota, including Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, and McIntosh counties. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other lying areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 948 PM CDT, Thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall have moved out of the area, but ponding of water in ditches, culverts and low lying areas will likely continue into Sunday as high water slowly recedes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakes, Ellendale, Ashley, Edgeley, Lamoure, Kulm, Marion, Adrian, Zeeland, Verona, Lehr, Jud, Hague, Westfield, Fullerton, Forbes, Dickey, Ludden, Venturia, and Grand Rapids.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues across the advisory area. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast North Dakota, including Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, and McIntosh counties. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other lying areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 948 PM CDT, Thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall have moved out of the area, but ponding of water in ditches, culverts and low lying areas will likely continue into Sunday as high water slowly recedes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakes, Ellendale, Ashley, Edgeley, Lamoure, Kulm, Marion, Adrian, Zeeland, Verona, Lehr, Jud, Hague, Westfield, Fullerton, Forbes, Dickey, Ludden, Venturia, and Grand Rapids.
LAMOURE COUNTY, ND
WKTV

Snowfall forecast for Sunday and Monday

Tonight: Snow begins. Low 31. Tomorrow Morning: Snow showers. Breezy. Low 30s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. Upper 20s. Tomorrow Evening: Show showers. Windy. Mid 20s. Snowfall begins tonight as a cold front moves through Central New York. Low 31. Tomorrow morning, lake-effect snow begins and continues throughout the next...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tillman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TILLMAN COUNTY At 944 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Frederick, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Frederick, Davidson, Manitou and Hollister. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee; Okmulgee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Creek, northwestern Okmulgee and northwestern Okfuskee Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southwest of Welty, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Okfuskee... Welty Mason MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Pennington County Plains, the Southern Meade County Plains and the Northern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Niobrara County, which includes the towns of Lusk and Redbird. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 49.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 36.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 49.1 feet Saturday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND

