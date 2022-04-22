ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Homicide investigation in east Bakersfield after man found with gunshot wound

Cover picture for the articleBakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Bakersfield after a man was found with a gunshot wound. According to...

KGET

Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Oildale Fastrip shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of a murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Fastrip in Oildale. The jury on Tuesday acquitted John Gil Sanchez of first-degree murder and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 arrested after threatening to kill neighbor, officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday night, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a caller threatening to kill his neighbor and any responding officers. Officials said the caller, Joshua Bloomfield, could be heard firing a gun during the call. Officers got to the 600 block of Jefferson Street around 8:55 p.m. and said they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets life without parole for 2019 gang murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield gang member was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2019 shooting that killed one man and injured another. Israel Chuca, 22, was found guilty in February of murder and attempted murder. He was on probation at the time of the shooting that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Wasco couple ordered to stand trial in child torture case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco couple has been ordered to stand trial on charges they inflicted broken bones, burns and bruises on their baby. A Superior Court judge on Wednesday found there was enough evidence against Jorge Millan and Elizabeth Jara to move forward. The two are held without bail and due back in […]
WASCO, CA
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD arrests suspect in shooting

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a suspect as part of their investigation into a fatal shooting, according to a BPD news release. Juan Deleon, 39, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder in connection with an incident that happened Thursday in the 1900 block of Sonora Street. Officers located Deleon...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in shooting in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday night, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon–in this case, a gun–on the 8600 block of Avila Street. At around 11:23 p.m., officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jarvis Keith Naff Jr., 26, was pronounced dead […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman, 77, sentenced for killing lifelong friend at retirement home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They spent decades together, forging an extraordinary bond. Like many, they needed help as they got older. They moved into a retirement home together. But after a car crash badly injured Winnie Smith, leaving her depressed and in pain, her lifelong companion faced a terrible decision. Smith asked Sandra Bonertz to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

