Metuchen, NJ

Bachenski’s five goals lift St. Joseph (Met.) past Watchung Hills - Boys lacrosse

By Jason Bernstein
 2 days ago
Dan Bachenski’s fifth goal of the game came with 2:34 left in overtime to give St. Joseph (Met.) at 10-9 victory...

Boys lacrosse: Sparta edges Morris Knolls on Wood double-overtime goal (PHOTO)

As the final minutes of the second period of overtime ticked away, it seemed as if Thursday’s game between Sparta and Morris Knolls was heading towards a draw. However, Sparta’s Ryan Rossi found a lane and cut through the opposing defense, getting within scoring range before a defender’s stick jostled the ball loose and sent it up into the air in front of the goal.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Watchung, NJ
Sports
Metuchen, NJ
Sports
City
Watchung, NJ
City
Metuchen, NJ
Pedrani powers undefeated Somerville past Steinert - Girls lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Meghan Pedrani’s six goals and two assists powered Somerville to a 16-0 victory over Steinert in Somerville. Elyse Madigan had three goals with an assist and Brooklynn Peterson scored three goals for Somerville (8-0), which stormed out to a 12-0 halftime lead. Elizabeth Cleary dished out three assists in the win. Natalie Varona, Sophia Smola and Nina Nebab each had a goal and an assists, while Ally Peterson chipped in a goal.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
#The Boys#N J High School Sports
Christian Brothers over Manalapan - Baseball recap

George Kruse was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored to lift Christian Brothers to a 6-3 victory over Manalapan in Lincroft. Jack Frankovic went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a RBI for Christian Brothers (8-3), which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hunter DelGuercio went 2-for-3 with a run and a RBI.
MEMPHIS, TN
Lacrosse
High School Sports
Sports
Schiavone’s one-hitter lifts Princeton - Baseball recap

Kenny Schiavone tossed a one-hitter, surrendering no walks and fanning 11 strikeouts to send Princeton to a 3-0 victory over Ewing in Princeton. Schiavone gave himself all the run support he needed with an RBI single, and teammates Connor McDowell and Jensen Bergman also drove in runs to add insurance. The Little Tigers are now 5-5 on the season.
PRINCETON, NJ
Girls lacrosse: Wall holds off Ocean Township

Seniors Rory Paris and Kristen Williamson each tallied a hat trick to help Wall hand Ocean Township its first loss of the season with a 9-6 win. Senior Sophia DeSibio chipped in with a goal and an assist while sophomore goalie Regan Ottinger finished with nine saves for Wall (4-1).
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
