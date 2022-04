The concept of the moral panic that is "stranger danger" didn't grip the United States until the 1980s. Around this time, pictures of missing children began showing up on milk cartons, which makes sense. People were drinking a lot of milk, and what better way to put the image of a missing child into the minds of Americans? Steven Stayner was 7 years old when he was taken in 1972 while walking down the street near his home in Merced, Calif.

MERCED, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO