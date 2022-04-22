ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Column: Reevaluating how we take assessments at UNC

Daily Tar Heel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI currently have 16 tabs open on my computer browser. About half of them are Quizlets. Whenever I get bored with one set, I switch to another tab and “star” the new vocabulary I am not yet familiar with. My General Psychology Quizlet contains terms like “glial...

www.dailytarheel.com

Comments / 0

Related
PsyPost

Having an unsupportive romantic partner is associated with neurophysiological changes in error processing

Being subjected to unsupportive behaviors from a romantic partner appears to influence how the brain processes mistakes, according to new research published in the International Journal of Psychophysiology. The findings indicate that unsupportive behaviors are associated with heightened neural reactivity after committing an error in the presence of one’s partner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists and Mental Health Professionals Discuss Why Dreams Come True

A consensus is dreams being willed into existence may be possible, and the quality of sleep provides clues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Neurology Live, Psychology Today, Google.com, and SleepFoundation.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Performance Anxiety#Textbooks#College
hackernoon.com

Exploring The Spotlight Effect and Its Role in Social Anxiety

The spotlight effect is the phenomenon in which people tend to believe they are being noticed more than they really are, being that one is constantly in the center of one’s own world. So, you are in the end of another work day. Your colleagues invite you for a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Futurity

Do people pick empathy for animals or other humans?

New research digs into whether people are more likely to feel empathy for animals than other humans. In short, the answer is complicated. The findings could have implications for framing messages to the public about issues like new environmental policies, among others. The researchers found that when people had to...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
psychologytoday.com

Professional Ghosting: A Decision with Hidden Consequences

Ghosting is an unprofessional but contagious trend emerging among professionals. People who ghost rarely consider the emotional and commercial damage to themselves and others. Ghosting generally occurs due to apathy, conflict avoidance, convenience, or low accountability. Interview preparation can take weeks. Finally, the big day arrives. You pass many tests...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Differences in children's behavior predict midlife health behaviors

A recent study by the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä and the Gerontology Research Center (Finland) investigated the paths from childhood socioemotional behavior to midlife health behavior decades later. Socioemotional behavior at age 8 predicted health behavior both directly and indirectly through education.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Addressing long-term pandemic anxiety in children

Young children growing up during the pandemic have faced confusion and fear surrounding coronavirus and their safety. As we enter a new phase of the pandemic, parents are navigating how to keep their children safe while also considering the long-term impact that the virus will have on their children. A Baylor College of Medicine expert offers tips.
KIDS
hackernoon.com

How to Develop Interpersonal Skills for Collaborative Work

Interpersonal skills enable one person to interact with another and establish rapport. In other words, interpersonal skills are to connect and interact with others. Most people have specific interpersonal skills that enable them to get along with others. These skills are developed over the years through interaction with various people in the family, school, and professional life. Interpersonal skills are the ability to behave in a good way to other people. They are considered the ability to communicate with other people and work together. They are also known as social skills, which are not limited only to people; they are also important in communication, leadership, business, and other areas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Phys.org

Evaluating the morality of actions found to be culturally universal

Do people from distinct cultural groups use similar strategies when faced with moral judgments?. Past research indicates that when judging the morality of harmful actions, people are sensitive to both the intention of the actor and whether physical force was applied by the actor. To illustrate, when making judgments regarding...
SOCIETY
PsyPost

Study suggests belief-changing psychedelic experiences tend to increase the attribution of consciousness to other beings

The attribution of consciousness to various entities often increases in the wake of belief-changing psychedelic experiences, according to new research published in Frontiers in Psychology. “I was interested in this as part of a wider interest in belief changes following psychedelic use — something that is taken for granted anecdotally...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

Why having intergenerational friendships at work is important

All else being equal, people often choose to hang out with others who are like them on a variety of dimensions. Many of the people you count as your friends are probably similar to you in age, marital status, wealth, and education. This habit to engage mostly with people similar...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy