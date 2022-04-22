ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Planz Park identified

By BakersfieldNow Staff
Bakersfield Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has identified the man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting on April 20, 2022. He was identified as 33-year-old Jesus Javier Aleman of...

bakersfieldnow.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say

Police have said evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries. Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs using automatic and semi-automatic weapons with bystanders getting caught in between, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police have said that a man drove down 10th street in the central parts of the California capital as people were leaving clubs and bars and fired a large number of bullets....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman arrested for 1993 cold case murder of California store owner

A 61-year-old woman has been arrested for the 1993 cold case murder of a California store owner who was shot dead in what investigators believe was a daylight robbery gone wrong.Rayna Hoffman-Ramos was taken into custody in Oklahoma last week and charged with the first-degree murder of Shu Ming Tang.Mr Ming Tang, a Taiwanese immigrant who ran the Devonshire Little Store in San Carlos, was fatally shot while working in his shop back on 26 April 1983.Police were called to reports of a shooting at the store at around 1pm that afternoon to find Mr Ming Tang suffering from a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
