ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Timken, Mandel campaign in Mahoning Valley as primary nears

By Erin Simonek
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Timken and Josh Mandel, both GOP candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat continued to campaign throughout the Valley Thursday. 21 News asked the two about their campaign strategies and also caught up with with Senator Rob Portman on his prediction of who could take his seat. "The...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
Mahoning County, OH
Elections
Mahoning County, OH
Government
County
Mahoning County, OH
Fox News

Chris Christie sends message to Dems: Follow Obama's advice, tell this story to voters

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss former President Barack Obama's words that Democrats have got a "story to tell" ahead of November's midterms. Christie urged Democrats to follow Obama's advice, listing "runaway inflation," "critical race theory," and a "porous border" as parts of the left's story that need to be mentioned.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Timken
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Josh Mandel
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

"Grasping for straws": Trump's "MAGA goon squad" scrambles for cash as campaign donations dry up

Appearing on the Daily Beast's "The New Normal," Roger Sollenberger -- who has been investigating the campaign finance woes of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., -- explained that fundraising for the three has become more difficult as they scramble to ramp up the outrage that normally shakes loose cash from supporters of Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

McCarthy’s willingness to cover for Trump takes an ugly turn

When it comes to understanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s perspective on Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 attack, consider a brief timeline from early last year. On Jan. 6, during the attack on the Capitol, McCarthy and Trump reportedly had a tense conversation in which the minority leader pressed the then-president to tell the rioters to stand down. According to a different GOP lawmaker, Trump said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Timken#Gop#U S Senate#Democrats#Democratic
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CNBC

Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary draws backing from some of Wall Street's biggest billionaires, making it one of the most expensive midterm races

Wall Street executives are pouring millions of dollars into the Republican primary race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. Veteran physician Dr. Mehmet Oz and former Bridgewater CEO Dave McCormick are leading in the polls. Executives at Goldman have backed McCormick's campaign, with nearly 60 leaders donating directly to his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Kevin McCarthy's anti-democratic demise: How Donald Trump successfully sabotaged the modern GOP

Once again, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has made a public fool of himself. As Heather "Digby" Parton recounts at Salon, the New York Times published reports this week of how McCarthy spent the immediate aftermath of the January 6 insurrection trying to push Donald Trump out of office for inciting it. McCarthy, who has since overcome his temporary Trump animus to return to his natural supplicant state, responded with a whiny statement declaring that the report is "totally false and wrong." Of course, he was lying, as Digby notes, because the New York Times reporters had receipts: A recorded January 10, 2021 phone call between McCarthy and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in which McCarthy promised he would urge Trump personally to resign. Instead, McCarthy ended up rallying to Trump's side and becoming one of the most stalwart opponents of any effort to hold Trump or any of his cronies accountable for attempting to overthrow democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy