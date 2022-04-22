ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West End, NC

1 person injured after West End shooting

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after one person was shot...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Rocky Mount police say man shot brother in Pizza Hut parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Rocky Mount for allegedly shooting his brother in a Pizza Hut parking lot. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 29-year-old Taquan Johnson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of schedule-IV narcotics, and discharging a weapon in city limits.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
West End, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Wkrc
UPI News

Connecticut trooper charged with shooting death of 19-year-old Black man

April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
WEST HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

3 Robeson County detention officers charged after suspect booked, released from jail under false name, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Robeson County detention officers were arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding in an identity theft crime, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont, Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton, and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Black Enterprise

Passenger Loses It: Woman Arrested After Pulling Emergency Inflatable Slide to Escape Airplane

A traveler on an airplane faces several charges after she dared to open the emergency exit door of an aircraft as it was about to take off in New York. According to WIVB, 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight who hails from Sacramento, California, was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night. Her arrest was described as “unruly behavior,” and she was handed a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass, and criminal mischief, due to opening a side emergency door on the airplane and sliding down the inflatable slide to the tarmac.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX8 News

1 woman dead in motorcycle crash on West Market Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say that a woman died in a fatal motorcycle crash on Friday morning. Police say that Alesia Robin Delos Reyes, 38, of Greensboro, was riding a 2005 Honda Shadow motorcycle westbound on West Market Street. Police say that Reyes was at the intersection of West Market Street and Thatcher […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy