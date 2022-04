Lauderdale-By-The-Sea – How restaurant operators will be allowed to use the town’s beach plazas for seating in the future is being debated. After the pandemic began in 2020, outdoor seating was set up at Ocean Plaza to help make up for inside seating lost because of social distancing rules. At the Jan. 25 meeting, the commission agreed to continue the practice and asked staff to create a policy and expand it to Dune Plaza as well as the beach pavilion.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO