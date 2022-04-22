ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope County, AR

Working 4 You: Pope Co. judge issues warrant for teacher over fines despite records showing her payment

By Mitch McCoy, Bill Smith
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – From the classroom to the courtroom, an Arkansas teacher is being ordered to face the same judge she says deprived her of her rights.

Kelly Young-Franklin faced Pope County District Court Judge Don Bourne in 2017 after she was charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct. The city tried to dismiss those charges, but Bourne disagreed and then found her guilty.

Working 4 You: Woman represents herself at trial after city attempts to dismiss case, says Pope Co. judge denied public defender

Young-Franklin is arguably the most vocal defendant to call out Bourne publicly. She has been paying off her probation fines ever since Bourne found her guilty, and now finds herself in a new battle in his court.

“I have a warrant for my arrest,” Young-Franklin said. “Failing to pay [fines], even though I made the payment on it.”

Records show a warrant was issued in February on three counts of contempt of court, all of which are tied to Young-Franklin not paying her probation fines – or did she?

Working 4 You: Woman says Pope County judge denied her a public defender because of the car she drives

A receipt she provided to Working 4 You reveals the Pope County District Court accepted one of her payments on January 28, 2022, though she found that she was not in the clear.

“[The court] didn’t process the payment until three days later,” Young-Franklin said. “So it showed up in their system as I made a late payment, so they issued a warrant for my arrest.”

E-mails show Chief David Ewing with the Russellville Police Department tried to help the schoolteacher.

“We do have the warrant in hand, but I am instructing the Warrants Officer to wait about a week before contacting you over it. This should give you time to see if you can resolve your concerns with the court,” Ewing wrote. “If the warrant remains active and we are required to serve it, we will just contact you by phone and serve it that way with a court date. This would avoid you from having to drive from Helena-West Helena from where you currently live to have it served.”

Even with those efforts by the chief, Young-Franklin said the court served the warrant anyway, despite the receipt proving the payment was made on time.

“A call was made to him concerning this particular situation. He had the choice,” Young-Franklin said of Bourne. “He could’ve said ‘No, we’re not going to issue a warrant. I can see the timestamp, date.’ He went ahead and signed off on the warrant.”

It’s not the first time the judge has taken a hardline stance against her. In 2017, Young-Franklin said Bourne denied her a public defender despite her receiving governmental assistance.

Working 4 You: Woman calls on Supreme Court to suspend judge after he asks domestic violence victim if she understands English

Ever since, she’s publicly spoken against the judge to anyone who would listen, including at city council meetings in Russellville.

The schoolteacher said the entire situation makes her mad.

“It takes me away from the job that I love, and it makes me have to drive three hours away,” she explained.

The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission has been investigating Bourne since at least October.

Arkansas judicial commission to open probe into judge at center of Working 4 You investigation

Young-Franklin hopes her charges get dropped but said her prior experience suggests anything is possible in Bourne’s courtroom.

“Do not make my life worse because someone is digging into your issues,” she said.

If Bourne finds her guilty, she could face more fees and could be sent to jail – again. Young-Franklin will be in court Tuesday.

Comments / 13

Sherry Nygaard
1d ago

Well he is under investigation anyway so let him dig his own grave. Corrupted officials in this country run deep but God knows what you are and who you have hurt.

Reply
11
Candy
1d ago

No one is above the law. We are in a political war and no matter what race you are they're going to make a example out you to win the election. You might be innocent but to them you are guilty.

Reply
7
Ruby Jones
1d ago

Watched him go from a great lawyer to abuse of power! Everyone has rights. Justice system gets broken with malicious actions! Innocent til proven Guilty ! No one knows until they’ve been in his court with remarks and actions unbelievable scare tactics! He is not above the law. Abuse of power!

Reply(1)
4
