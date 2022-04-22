ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Depression, anxiety relief for lung cancer patients

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Find out how a new study at The James at Ohio State...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio reports 6,890 new COVID-19 cases as weekly infections tick up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 6,890 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, an increase of more than 2,000 over last week, as the state sees its third consecutive rise in infections. Ohio averaged about 984 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, the highest rate since March 4. […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio bill encourages use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill promoting the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other “alternative” COVID-19 treatment drugs was introduced Thursday at the Statehouse. Introduced by Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander) in the late hours Thursday, House Bill 631 protects and encourages the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other drugs not approved by the U.S. Food and […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WKRC

Dangerous synthetic opioid emerging across Ohio, turning up in Tri-State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A dangerous synthetic opioid, up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl, is turning up in the Tri-State. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is sounding the alarm about nitazenes. Created back in the 1950s, the drug was never approved for medical use. Now, it's being made in makeshift labs and popping up on streets across Ohio.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Depression#Anxiety#Wkrc#Osuccc#Https Cancer Osu Edu
WKRC

WHO updates new guidelines for COVID-19 antiviral pills

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The drop in mask mandates is leading to a new push to make treatments for COVID-19 more accessible. The World Health Organization is now recommending the new antiviral pills for COVID-19 be made widely available to people who otherwise would be at serious risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Says He Has COVID-19

The coronavirus has finally caught up to Ohio's leader. On April 15, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shared through a press release that he has COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. He is in quarantine per "CDC COVID protocol," he said, though he did not indicate a start or anticipated end date for this.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Jury ‘right’ in Husel verdict, says witness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The one witness called to testify for the defense in the trial of former Mount Carmel Doctor William Husel said he thinks the jury got the verdict right. “I absolutely think they got it right,” Dr. Joel Zivot said. Zivot, an associate professor of anesthesiology and surgery at Emory University, testified […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus lawsuit challenges Ohio’s ‘Conscience Clause’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio statute allowing medical providers to deny treatment that defies their beliefs was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein filed suit against the state of Ohio over its “Conscience Clause,” enacted in a September budget bill to permit health care providers to decline services or treatments […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy