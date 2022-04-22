Depression, anxiety relief for lung cancer patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill this week that hampers school districts’ ability to challenge undervalued commercial property at boards of revision and is likely to shift the tax burden to residential taxpayers. We’re talking about DeWine’s decision to sell out his constituents in favor...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 6,890 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, an increase of more than 2,000 over last week, as the state sees its third consecutive rise in infections. Ohio averaged about 984 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, the highest rate since March 4. […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill promoting the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other “alternative” COVID-19 treatment drugs was introduced Thursday at the Statehouse. Introduced by Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander) in the late hours Thursday, House Bill 631 protects and encourages the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other drugs not approved by the U.S. Food and […]
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – You’re invited to celebrate cancer heroes. It’s all part of a community event to let survivors and others know they’re not alone. Cancer Family Care is holding its annual Unsung Hero event. They honor those living with cancer, as well as those who care for them.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A dangerous synthetic opioid, up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl, is turning up in the Tri-State. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is sounding the alarm about nitazenes. Created back in the 1950s, the drug was never approved for medical use. Now, it's being made in makeshift labs and popping up on streets across Ohio.
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A local nonprofit dedicated to helping people overcome addiction and opioid withdrawal now has an extra layer of support. The Cincinnati Fire Department can now take a person who has overdosed to the Talbert House Engagement Center instead of the emergency room. The latest data shows...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can enjoy some bubbly while helping a great cause. Mimosas for Memories is an event that supports local Alzheimer's and dementia patients and caregivers. Cody Gausvik, vice president of the Giving Voice Foundation, talks about this bottomless mimosa brunch on April 30.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The drop in mask mandates is leading to a new push to make treatments for COVID-19 more accessible. The World Health Organization is now recommending the new antiviral pills for COVID-19 be made widely available to people who otherwise would be at serious risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the jury returned a not guilty verdict in the trial of Dr. William Husel, some members of the medical community said they are disappointed. "I feel he committed a criminal act and I thought that the charge of murder was appropriate," Julie Hanselman said.
The coronavirus has finally caught up to Ohio's leader. On April 15, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shared through a press release that he has COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. He is in quarantine per "CDC COVID protocol," he said, though he did not indicate a start or anticipated end date for this.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The one witness called to testify for the defense in the trial of former Mount Carmel Doctor William Husel said he thinks the jury got the verdict right. “I absolutely think they got it right,” Dr. Joel Zivot said. Zivot, an associate professor of anesthesiology and surgery at Emory University, testified […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio statute allowing medical providers to deny treatment that defies their beliefs was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein filed suit against the state of Ohio over its “Conscience Clause,” enacted in a September budget bill to permit health care providers to decline services or treatments […]
