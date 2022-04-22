ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Family files lawsuit after 2-year-old drowns in Raleigh community pool

By Darran Todd
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBrx3_0fGcNxzE00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –  The family of 2-year-old Thomas Austin who died in a North East Raleigh swimming pool last week is filing a civil lawsuit against the community’s home owner’s association. This lawsuit comes after Thomas’ body was found in the community pool after his mother filed a missing child report.

Attorney Rod Dixion, who is a personal injury attorney in the Atlanta area, is representing the Austin family and said the property, McKinley Mill HOA Board Grandchester Meadows, is at risk because of a faulty fence that wasn’t prepared.

“The plan is to pursue this lawsuit in the court system if we cannot come to a proper just resolution for this family in a timely fashion,” Dixion told CBS 17 in a zoom interview.

Dixion described Thomas as a joyful and loving child by all of his friends. We then asked to possibly speak with Thomas’ mom, but she was too emotional to speak.

“They lost their son. They lost their two-year-old son. When we are talking about children we have an expectation that they will be here and will grow and thrive,” Dixion said. “We don’t expect that to be snatched away with literally no warning.”

Furthermore, Dixion said he feels the bases of the lawsuit he helped prepare puts the property at fault in his opinion.

“When we look at the evidence that is available so far, we know that the child got into the pool because the pool gate surrounding it, the fence, surrounding it, (was) not properly maintained,” he said. “At a minimum that lack of maintenance led to at least one of the slack’s vertical members of the fence not being there.”

He also said, based on the evidence, it shows someone possibly vandalized the fence, which he is planning to address.

Dixion said he is planning to share that the law requires that slacks or pickets in a fence surrounding a pool be no more than four inches apart. The law prevents someone’s head from entering a gate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pktu_0fGcNxzE00
2-year-old Thomas Austin (Rod Dixion).

CBS 17 also reached out to the property managers of the community for a statement.

“The HOA Board and Management Company are obviously aware of a tragic incident that took place at the Association swimming pool. We are cooperating with the investigation and have sympathy for all those involved. As the investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment further at this time other than to assure our residents that resident safety is always a priority and that efforts are constantly made to achieve these goals in accordance with state law and accepted industry standards.

Sincerely,

McKinley Mill HOA Board

Grandchester Meadows”

CBS 17 did speak with a neighbor who said he remembers seeing a hole in the gate sometime back, big enough for him to fit through. Per that neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, the entrance where Thomas entered has since been repaired.

Finally, per Dixion, the funereal service for Thomas will be held Saturday at Mirrors Venue in Raleigh at the Juniors Women Club from 10 a.m. It is open for public visitation until 1 p.m. The actual funeral ceremony will begin at 1:30 and last until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 5

Related
cbs17

16-year-old dies after being shot in head at Raleigh grocery store: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old has died after he was shot in the head at a Raleigh grocery store more than a week ago. On April 12, witnesses told police they saw two people shoot at Timothy Solis from the inside of a white SUV. He was on the grounds of Zack’s Grocery Mart, located in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, near the intersection of N. Raleigh Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Thomas#Swimming Pool#Atlanta#Personal Injury#Mckinley Mill Hoa Board#Cbs 17
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy