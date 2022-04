Denton County officials commemorated the groundbreaking of the US 380 improvement project on April 19, according to a news release. The project, dubbed the “super street concept,” will aim to fix issues caused by major growth in the area over the past decade by increasing capacity and improving mobility as well as reducing road congestion, the release stated. In addition, the project will improve pedestrian access to schools and businesses as well as bring the roadway up to the current industry standards.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO