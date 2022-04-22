The New Welcome to Paradise sign is now officially dedicated to the town

A bridge crossing Dry Comal Creek connecting the Town Creek subdivision and mixed-use community to downtown neighborhoods via North Guenther Avenue opened March 4. The bridge provides secondary access to Town Creek, which only had one entrance and exit at the intersection of North Walnut Avenue and North Academy Avenue previously.
The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
