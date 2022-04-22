ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

The New Welcome to Paradise sign is now officially dedicated to the town

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of people gathered for the dedication today....

The Sanford Herald

Commissioners OK design for multi-sports complex

The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
LEE COUNTY, NC

