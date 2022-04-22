ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 19:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread today, and again on Monday.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Harrison; Monona RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and Pawnee.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Custer County Plains, Fall River County Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions will develop across much of the northeast Wyoming plains, the southern Black Hills, and far southwest South Dakota Monday afternoon. Relative humidities will drop to near or below 15 percent in the afternoon, with gusty west to southwest winds, supporting critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Loess Plains, Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 13:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * Affected Area...In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ208 Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. In NEZ209...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Haakon County Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Haakon County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County; West Central Plains; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FROM PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA TO SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA .Gusty winds and very low humidity this afternoon and early evening will produce critical fire weather conditions across many areas to the east of the Black Hills and into central South Dakota. Northwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph can be expected, strongest across south central South Dakota, along with humidities dropping to around 15 percent. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 329 West Central Plains, 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA...SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA...AND FAR NORTHWESTERN IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Fire weather zones 001, 012, 020, and 031. In Nebraska...Fire weather zones 013 and 014. In South Dakota...Fire weather zones 038, 039, 050, 052, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...Northwesterly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LYON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Perkins BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. In Wyoming, Northern Campbell County, Northeastern Crook County and Western Crook County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
#Mesas#Grand Canyon Country#Western Mogollon Rim Red
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Black Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Southern Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Union; Yancey BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mountrail; Renville; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. Locally higher snow amounts around 20 inches possible over far western North Dakota from Beach to Williston to Crosby. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Western and portions of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow combined with strong winds will result in some power outages.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Pennington County Plains, the Southern Meade County Plains and the Northern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota...Minnesota Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 48.5 feet, Second Ave NE at 2nd St NE closure to be constructed. Bygland Road at Murray Bridge closure to be assembled. Murray Bridge closed. (East Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Saturday was 34.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 48.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton and Oliver Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Significant ice accumulations and heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Kidder, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Significant ice accumulations and snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Kidder; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette; Sheridan; Wells WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain are expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches and ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Parts of central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh and Stutsman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be some periods of light snow and blowing snow on Sunday.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tillman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TILLMAN COUNTY At 944 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Frederick, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Frederick, Davidson, Manitou and Hollister. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee; Okmulgee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Creek, northwestern Okmulgee and northwestern Okfuskee Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southwest of Welty, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Okfuskee... Welty Mason MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK

