Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota...Minnesota Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 48.5 feet, Second Ave NE at 2nd St NE closure to be constructed. Bygland Road at Murray Bridge closure to be assembled. Murray Bridge closed. (East Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Saturday was 34.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 48.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO