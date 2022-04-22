Baseball: Wapakoneta edges LCC

Lima Central Catholic’s Gabe Cira tags out Wapakoneta’s Landon Brandt during Thursday’s game at Wapakoneta. Don Speck | The Lima News

WAPAKONETA – It was a good early season match-up. It would have been a good mid-season or late-season match-up when Wapakoneta edged Lima Central Catholic 4-3 in high school baseball on Thursday.

LCC struck first and Wapakoneta responded. The Thunderbirds had a response of their own. But in the end Wapakoneta came away with the win.

There wasn’t a lot of hitting. But the pitchers had a lot to do with that.

Wapakoneta starter Grant Jolly, a freshman, allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked two before junior Ryan Camper came on in the seventh inning to get the win. LCC sophomore Billy Bourk allowed four hits, none of them after the third inning, struck out seven and walked two in 6 2/3 innings.

Wapakoneta improved to 7-1 on the season and LCC is 8-2

“LCC is a fantastic team. Billy is a great pitcher. We saw him last year, we saw him this year, we’ll probably see him two more years. He did a great job. For us, Grant Jolly came out and really pounded the zone. That’s a big key for us,” Wapakoneta coach Jason Brandt said.

Wapakoneta also got the bad taste of a 10-5 loss to Van Wert on Wednesday out of its mouths, too.

“We made six errors last night and just did not play our game. We had leads of three runs and two runs and just fell apart late in the game. Tonight we were playing really good until the sixth inning when we had errors on back-to-back plays. But our guys didn’t give up, they didn’t have quit in them.”

LCC took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Matthew Quatman singled and stole second, Connor Gephart singled and Bourk drove in the run with a ground out to shortstop.

Wapakoneta responded with a run in the bottom of the first when Zach Rogers reached base on an error, Grant Bauer’s sacrifice bunt moved him to second base and Landon Brandt’s single brought him home.

Wapakoneta went up 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning on singles by Kaden Siefring and Rogers, two stolen bases and a single by Braedon Goulet.

It stayed that way until the sixth inning when Quatman reached base on an error, moved up on a balk and scored on a single by Gephart.

Then Bourk got on because of Wapakoneta’s second error of the inning, which put LCC runners on first base and third base.

The Thunderbirds tied the game on a double steal when Gephart scored and Bourk was thrown out at second base.

“We felt like we could get a read on the catcher on the throw to second. The plan was if it came out high and it didn’t look like he second baseman was going to cut it, we were going to go,” LCC coach John Schnieders said.

“We knew runs were hard to come by. If we had an opportunity, we’d take it,” he said.

LCC’s Gabe Cira walked with two out in the seventh inning, stole second base and got to third on a wild pitch but the Thunderbirds couldn’t get the go-ahead run.

Wapakoneta scored on a walk, a ground out and an error in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win.

“I can’t say enough about Camp coming in there in the seventh inning. He threw the second most innings for us last year and that was his first inning of the year. You have to give him a lot of credit for that,” Brandt said.

Schnieders said, “We’re real close. They’re one of the best teams in the area, one of the best teams in Division II. We really embraced the challenge of coming in here and playing against a bigger school and a really good team. What we learned is if you’re going to be the caliber of team we want to be that you have to be more consistent throughout the game and make in-game adjustments a little faster and create opportunities.

“If we can do that we’ll be fine. It was a real good growth game for us. I’m encouraged with what I saw in our group.”

