BIRMINGHAM (WBMA) — The months of hype leading up to the return of the USFL finally came to fruition Saturday night as the Birmingham Stallions played the New Jersey Generals in the first game of the season at Protective Stadium. Football fans came together in the middle of April for more than just a spring scrimmage and the two teams put on a show with the hosts getting the final word in a dramatic finish.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO