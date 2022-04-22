Cortez shatters meet record as Prairie girls win Wahawk Invitational

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $58 million dollar hockey arena in Des Moines just got its final approval. The new Buccaneers arena is going up at Merle Hay Mall. The Iowa Economic Development Authority approved the plans to funnel $26.5 million into the project. Today's approval allows the...
JANESVILLE
After the first day of the two-day Tri-City golf tournament, the Janesville Craig boys golf team appears headed for a second-day showdown with Fort Atkinson for the team championship.
At Glen Erin Golf Course on Thursday, the Cougars shot a four-player, 18-hole team total of 321 to take a two-stroke lead over Fort Atkinson. Beloit Memorial was third at 341 and Parker fourth at 360.
WATERLOO — The Marshalltown girls’ track and field team got contributions from all corners of the meet in finishing in a tie for seventh place at Waterloo West’s Wahawk Invitational on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. The Bobcats totaled 57 points to share seventh place with Waverly-Shell...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “I mean the whole locker room was talking about it yesterday. It’s just really cool and I was actually there for the first time. It’s a really cool site and I’m looking forward to it,” said Cedar Rapids Kernels second baseman Anthony Prato.
Iowa track and field held the Musco Twilight at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track in Iowa City on Saturday. The Hawkeyes hosted Creighton, Drake, Dubuque, Hawkeye Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Iowa, Iowa Central Community College, Iowa State, Iowa Western Community College, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and Western Illinois competed in its only home outdoor meet of the season.
The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
I write many stories about entrepreneurs, business leaders, and billionaires. But very rarely do I see a billionaire say they "want to die broke." However, that is what Sioux Falls billionaire T. Denny Sanford has said. Sanford is worth $3.4 billion and wants to give it all away.
ANKENY, Iowa — There's no doubt about it, taking the ACT or other major college entry tests can be stressful. Some say the worst part is waiting for the results, but a junior from Ankeny High School recently found out she got a perfect score of 36!. Sydney Madetzke...
If you can read this, you either don't have Mediacom, or you are using your cellular data. Many people in the Quad Cities and throughout Iowa, Illinois, and the Midwest are waking up without internet Friday morning as Mediacom is dealing with a major outage throughout its network. Outage maps are showing that the internet is down for Mediacom customers in towns and cities from Chicago to Davenport and Des Moines to Minneapolis.
ACKLEY, Iowa (WHO13) — Strong thunderstorms ripped across Iowa on Friday morning. WHO 13 Viewer Erik Graham caught the power of the storm – and the reason for many power outages – on camera. Check out his cell phone video of power lines arcing on the south...
In 2015 it was named the best burger in Iowa. In 2018 it was named a top 15 burger restaurant in the nation. Now, after a 14-year run in Iowa City, the burners have been turned off, and the doors have been closed. Shorts Burger and Shine have closed their...
Saturday brings the potential severe weather, including damaging winds and large hail, for the Omaha metro. After a few isolated showers in the morning, strong thunderstorms are forecast to move through the area after 3 p.m. The storms could bring strong, damaging winds up to 65 mph and large hail....
VILLISCA, Iowa — The Villisca Axe Murder House is probably the most notorious home in Iowa. In 1912, six children and two adults were murdered in the house. The home itself is now said to be haunted. In 1996, KCCI was there as the home was renovated into a...
As the weather finally begins to warm, everyone in the state of Iowa that loves to fish has that excitement growing in them. The kind that comes with knowing it's time to pack up your fishing gear and head to your favorite spot to try to land a big one. Maybe, just maybe, this is the year you'll catch a fish big enough to get yourself on this heralded list of the biggest fish caught in Iowa, for each species.
OMAHA, Neb. — Following a dense fog to start Thursday morning, the day is expected to end with thunderstorms in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The area could also see severe weather Friday night into Saturday morning. A warm front is expected to move north into the Omaha area...
WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s oldest oak tree is in danger after last month’s EF-4 tornado hit Madison County, KCCI’s Andrew Mollenbeck reports. The bur oak, which stands in Pammel State Park, sprouted in 1634, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. That is nearly a full century before the birth of George Washington (1732).
