Henderson woman competes in Boston Marathon

By BRETT ALLEGA, Rhett Baxley
 2 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local runner competed at the world’s oldest annual marathon. Henderson native Lindsey Locasto ran the Boston Marathon.

Locasto said the race was a bucket list item for her and she trained for over a year to run the 26 mile race. Qualification for the Boston Marathon included Locasto completing a standard marathon course certified by a national governing body affiliated with the World Athletics within 18 months of the Boston Marathon.

The last mile was the hardest according to Locasto but she also said it was a truly great experience.

