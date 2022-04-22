ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Available to return

 2 days ago

Brunson (back) is available to return to Thursday's Game 3...

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
Look: Fans Are Furious With This Cheap Shot On Jalen Brunson

UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is eligible to return. Royce O’Neale had a pretty blatant cheap shot on Jalen Brunson during the Mavericks-Jazz playoff game on Thursday night. O’Neale wasn’t even going for the ball when he hit Brunson from behind and sent him flying on the court. Brunson had to go to the locker room.
No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
Doncic returns as Mavericks try to keep foot on the gas in Utah

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have waited for this moment all year. After a stellar regular season which saw them win 52 games and finish fourth in the NBA’s Western Conference, Dallas was pitted against the No. 5 seeded Utah Jazz in the opening round of the playoffs.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic set to return in Game 4 vs. Jazz

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will make his 2022 NBA playoffs debut in the team’s Game 4 matchup against the Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon. Earlier Saturday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there was serious optimism in the Mavericks organization that their best player should be ready to go for the team’s playoff battle at 4:30 p.m. ET. The final hurdle for the 23-year-old and his calf would be if he could make it through the Mavs warm-ups earlier in the day without an issue.
Jazz escape Mavericks to tie series, spoiling Luka Dončić's return

Rudy Gobert gave Utah the lead with an alley-oop dunk with 11.0 seconds left, as the Jazz held off the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 on Saturday in Game 4 to tie the first-round series 2-2. Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Dallas. After going 3 1/2 minutes without...
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to play Saturday

Doncic (calf) is expected to be cleared for the Mavericks' Game 4 matchup versus the Jazz following one last pre-game check, NBA writer Marc Stein reports. He will be on a minutes limit. This is not a big surprise, as Doncic has seemingly been trending in this direction. His return...
Jazz rally in final minute to even series against Dallas, 100-99

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It turns out Donovan Mitchell does indeed pass to Rudy Gobert. Mitchell found Gobert for an alley-oop dunk with 11 seconds left, as the Jazz rallied in the final minute to beat the Dallas Mavericks, 100-99, to even the series at two games a piece. Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer […]
