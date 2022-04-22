Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Available to return

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is eligible to return. Royce O’Neale had a pretty blatant cheap shot on Jalen Brunson during the Mavericks-Jazz playoff game on Thursday night. O’Neale wasn’t even going for the ball when he hit Brunson from behind and sent him flying on the court. Brunson had to go to the locker room.
The No. 5 seed Utah Jazz (1-2) host the No. 4 seed Dallas Mavericks (2-1) Saturday for Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. Tip-off at Vivint Arena is set for 4:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we look at the Mavericks vs. Jazz odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
Jalen Brunson has truly come of age in the opening round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. On Thursday night in Salt Lake City, Brunson built upon his electric Game 2 performance in a big way. Putting up 31 points and 5 assists – and leading the Dallas Mavericks to an unlikely 126-118 road win over the Utah Jazz.
With Luka Doncic sidelined by a calf injury, the Dallas Mavericks needed their supporting cast to step up in their first-round series with the Utah Jazz. In Game 2 on Monday night, Jalen Brunson did that and more, pouring in a career-high 41 points to lead the Mavs to a massive win that tied the series at 1-1.
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
DALLAS — Need some sick new kicks? Luka no further (sorry, I had to) than the brand new Jordan brand signature shoe from Dallas' superstar guard. Hours before his return to NBA playoff action after being sidelined with a calf injury, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic revealed his first signature Jordan brand shoe: the Jordan Luka 1.
The Dallas Mavericks took home Game 3 of their first-round series against the Utah Jazz. Thanks to strong nights from a couple of former Detroit Pistons, the Mavericks thwarted the Jazz’s comeback attempt to win 126-118. Both guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Reggie Bullock put up double-digit nights, to...
Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson had a breakout campaign in the 2021-22 NBA season. Could the Mavericks really look to move on from him?. It feels unlikely. We still wouldn’t rule it out. Brunson will likely command an annual salary in the range of $15 to $20 million a year as a free agent this summer.
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have waited for this moment all year. After a stellar regular season which saw them win 52 games and finish fourth in the NBA’s Western Conference, Dallas was pitted against the No. 5 seeded Utah Jazz in the opening round of the playoffs.
The radio voice of the Utah Jazz, David Locke, joined Shan & RJ ahead of Game 3 of Mavs-Jazz to talk about Jalen Brunson’s big Game 2, how Luka Doncic’s return will change the dynamic of the series, and if the Jazz drama is real.
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will make his 2022 NBA playoffs debut in the team’s Game 4 matchup against the Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon. Earlier Saturday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there was serious optimism in the Mavericks organization that their best player should be ready to go for the team’s playoff battle at 4:30 p.m. ET. The final hurdle for the 23-year-old and his calf would be if he could make it through the Mavs warm-ups earlier in the day without an issue.
Rudy Gobert gave Utah the lead with an alley-oop dunk with 11.0 seconds left, as the Jazz held off the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 on Saturday in Game 4 to tie the first-round series 2-2. Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Dallas. After going 3 1/2 minutes without...
The Dallas Mavericks were heading toward the NBA postseason looking like a dangerous team. But, the air was let out of the room when superstar Luka Doncic injured his calf in the season finale. Without Doncic, the Mavericks’ chances of competing in the postseason shrunk considerably. In Game 1...
If the Denver Nuggets are going to become the first NBA team to ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, it will start with Sunday's Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors. After being run off the court in the first two games of the series in San Francisco, the Nuggets played much better in Game 3 but just couldn't find enough offense down the stretch.
SALT LAKE CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The view wasn't what Dallas Mavericks fans had imagined for their new breakout star. Jalen Brunson was lying flat and still, watching his teammates build a 17-point lead before halftime on the monitor in the locker room. "I saw how hard the team was...
Doncic (calf) is expected to be cleared for the Mavericks' Game 4 matchup versus the Jazz following one last pre-game check, NBA writer Marc Stein reports. He will be on a minutes limit. This is not a big surprise, as Doncic has seemingly been trending in this direction. His return...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It turns out Donovan Mitchell does indeed pass to Rudy Gobert. Mitchell found Gobert for an alley-oop dunk with 11 seconds left, as the Jazz rallied in the final minute to beat the Dallas Mavericks, 100-99, to even the series at two games a piece. Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer […]
