Aya Cash and Liz Hannah on the Making of ‘The Girl From Plainville,’ and the Season 2 Premiere of ‘Russian Doll’

Laura Linney’s versatility is wildly impressive, whether you know her best from Love Actually, The Truman Show, The Savages, John Adams or her PBS Masterpiece Classic introductions. “I never know which role a fan is going to recognize me for,” she says. Her most recent success: drifting to the dark side in Ozark, the tremendously popular Netflix drama series she stars in opposite Jason Bateman as a money-laundering couple caught up with a drug cartel. For Linney, 58, the show’s conclusion (the final seven episodes premiere April 29) is definitely bittersweet. “There’s a part of me that’s slightly broken-hearted because it means it’ll be over. Selfishly, I’m sad that I won’t be around those people anymore.”

