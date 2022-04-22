Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available for Game 3

Klay Thompson is often regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is unanimously considered the best shooter of all time, many believe that Klay is right there with him. Klay has been away from the NBA for the longest time and since his return, he has picked up where he left off. And last night, he made history, reaching an important milestone in his career.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO