Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available for Game 3

The Golden State Warriors have looked dominant across their first two postseason games. They lead the NBA in playoff scoring at 124.5 points per game. In addition, they’ve whipped the ball around the court, toying with the Nuggets, racking up a postseason high 30.0 assists per contest. The Warriors’ defense has been nearly as impressive. They’ve hounded Denver inside the restricted zone and beyond the arc, allowing a talented Nuggets squad to hit only 54.5% within five feet of the basket (5th in the postseason) and 33.8% from distance (5th in the postseason).
