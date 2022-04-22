ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available for Game 3

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Iguodala (neck) is available for Thursday's Game 3 contest against the Nuggets, C.J. Holmes...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
The Big Lead

Another Glen Taylor Protester Was Tackled By Security During Timberwolves - Grizzlies Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves had yet another postseason game interrupted by people protesting owner Glen Taylor. A woman ran onto the court in the middle of play during Game 4 of the Timberwolves - Grizzlies series. She was sitting behind Taylor and security took her down as soon as she got on the floor. The game was then delayed as she was literally dragged off the floor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Press Democrat

Nevius: Warriors showing they didn’t need Kevin Durant

As the Warriors have methodically squeezed the life out of the Denver Nuggets in the first three games of the playoffs, I keep thinking of one name. When he voluntarily left the Bay Area in 2019, it was billed as the end of an era. With the immensely talented KD, Golden State won two straight NBA championships. His bitter departure signaled the breakup of one of the most dominant offensive lineups in NBA history.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

VanVleet injures hip, but Raptors stay alive

TORONTO, Canada (WTVO/WQRF) –Saturday was a good day and a bad day for Fred VanVleet. It was good in that his Toronto Raptors avoided elimination from the NBA playoffs by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 110-102. It was bad in that VanVleet strained his left hip, and he didn’t play in the second half. The injury […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors taking 3-0 lead in series vs. Nuggets after another win in Game 3

After a pair of lopsided victories in the first two games of the series, the Golden State Warriors traveled on the road to meet the Denver Nuggets in game three. Unlike the opening two games of the series, game three flipped into a heavyweight battle. Whenever the Warriors looked like they were about to spring open the game with a big lead, the Nuggets would answer with a run of their own.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

5 Reasons Why The Golden State Warriors Will Return To The NBA Finals After 3 Years

The Golden State Warriors have looked dominant across their first two postseason games. They lead the NBA in playoff scoring at 124.5 points per game. In addition, they’ve whipped the ball around the court, toying with the Nuggets, racking up a postseason high 30.0 assists per contest. The Warriors’ defense has been nearly as impressive. They’ve hounded Denver inside the restricted zone and beyond the arc, allowing a talented Nuggets squad to hit only 54.5% within five feet of the basket (5th in the postseason) and 33.8% from distance (5th in the postseason).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, And Klay Thompson Have The Most Three-Pointers In NBA Playoff History

Klay Thompson is often regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is unanimously considered the best shooter of all time, many believe that Klay is right there with him. Klay has been away from the NBA for the longest time and since his return, he has picked up where he left off. And last night, he made history, reaching an important milestone in his career.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Here’s How The Warriors Could Trade For Damian Lillard

This NBA offseason is going to be filled with trade rumors. With such a limited number of teams projected to have cap space, trades are the only avenue some of them will be able to go to upgrade their rosters. One of the teams that do have cap space and will be looking to make a big move is the Portland Trail Blazers, and Damian Lillard will be a name to watch once again. Could the Golden State Warriors try to make a move for him?
PORTLAND, OR

