COVID-19: How Cases in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA metro area consists of Polk County, Dallas County, Warren County, and three other counties. As of April 19, there were 25,645.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Des Moines residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area, Dallas County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 19, there were 26,460.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Dallas County, the most of any county in Des Moines-West Des Moines, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Madison County, there were 19,697.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Des Moines-West Des Moines.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents 11180 Ames, IA 123,311 25,242 20,470.2 143 116.0 26980 Iowa City, IA 170,677 39,834 23,338.8 227 133.0 16300 Cedar Rapids, IA 270,056 63,654 23,570.7 729 269.9 19340 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 381,175 90,914 23,851.0 1,035 271.5 47940 Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA 169,556 40,817 24,072.9 597 352.1 19780 Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA 680,439 174,500 25,645.2 1,563 229.7 20220 Dubuque, IA 96,982 25,946 26,753.4 294 303.1 43580 Sioux City, IA-NE-SD 143,846 40,876 28,416.5 469 326.0

