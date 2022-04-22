Liquor giant Bacardi sues American Airlines for 'losing or stealing' 400 cases of French cognac worth $65,000 that disappeared during a flight from Paris to LA

Bacardi is suing American Airlines over $65,000 worth of French cognac that disappeared during a flight from Paris to Los Angeles last year.

According to the lawsuit, Bacardi gave American Airlines 24 pallets containing 1,680 cases to transport on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles International Airport.

Six of those pallets, which had 400 cases in total, were either lost or stolen, Bacardi argues in the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Pasadena, California.

The spirits company says that the airline carrier has failed to reimburse the $65,000 worth of imported French Cognac.

'While in the possession, custody and control of [American Airlines], six pallets and three cases were lost or stolen,' said the lawsuit, which was obtained by the Dallas Morning News.

Bacardi argues that American Airlines was responsible for the missing cargo and has not reimbursed the company after it gave 24 pallets when it took off from France.

When the American Airlines flight landed at LAX, at least six pallets and three cases were missing. Each pallet is said to have 70 cases of the liquor, bringing the sum for the missing cargo to $65,820.

DailyMail.com has reached out to American Airlines for comment.

The flight was part of a recent push by the airline to expand its cargo transportation operations.

American Airlines first introduced cargo-only flights in 2020. The cargo airline industry thrived during the onset of the COVID pandemic as international and local flights were halted.

In 2021, the cargo industry generated revenue streams of $175 billion, according to Statista. During the first quarter of 2022, American Airlines has reported $8.9 billion in revenue, $364 million derived from cargo shipping, the New York Post reported.

American Airlines is the latest carrier to give a rosy outlook for the rest of 2022 as airlines continue to recover from the pandemic.

American said Thursday that although it lost $1.64 billion in the first quarter, sales hit a record in March, and the company expects to earn a profit in the second quarter.

American's upbeat view echoed similar comments from Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, which both predicted in recent days that they will earn full-year profits despite big losses in the first quarter.

Air travel was subdued in January and February by the omicron variant that caused an increase in COVID-19 cases among both travelers and airline employees.

But travelers came back in March, and airline executives believe that Americans are eager to travel this summer and won't be discouraged by another, smaller uptick in coronavirus cases and higher airfares.

American said overall business travel is 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels, dragged down by corporate travel, which is only 50 percent of 2019 levels