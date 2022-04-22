ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Liquor giant Bacardi sues American Airlines for 'losing or stealing' 400 cases of French cognac worth $65,000 that disappeared during a flight from Paris to LA

By Andrea Blanco For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Bacardi is suing American Airlines over $65,000 worth of French cognac that disappeared during a flight from Paris to Los Angeles last year.

According to the lawsuit, Bacardi gave American Airlines 24 pallets containing 1,680 cases to transport on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles International Airport.

Six of those pallets, which had 400 cases in total, were either lost or stolen, Bacardi argues in the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Pasadena, California.

The spirits company says that the airline carrier has failed to reimburse the $65,000 worth of imported French Cognac.

'While in the possession, custody and control of [American Airlines], six pallets and three cases were lost or stolen,' said the lawsuit, which was obtained by the Dallas Morning News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPeew_0fGcHWYz00
Bacardi gave American Airlines 24 pallets containing 1,680 cases to transport to Los Angeles International Airport last year. Six of those pallets, which had 400 cases in total, were either lost or stolen, Bacardi argues in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in California (File photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7CBr_0fGcHWYz00
The spirits company says that the airline carrier has failed to reimburse the $65,000 worth of imported French Cognac (File photo)

Bacardi argues that American Airlines was responsible for the missing cargo and has not reimbursed the company after it gave 24 pallets when it took off from France.

When the American Airlines flight landed at LAX, at least six pallets and three cases were missing. Each pallet is said to have 70 cases of the liquor, bringing the sum for the missing cargo to $65,820.

DailyMail.com has reached out to American Airlines for comment.

The flight was part of a recent push by the airline to expand its cargo transportation operations.

American Airlines first introduced cargo-only flights in 2020. The cargo airline industry thrived during the onset of the COVID pandemic as international and local flights were halted.

In 2021, the cargo industry generated revenue streams of $175 billion, according to Statista. During the first quarter of 2022, American Airlines has reported $8.9 billion in revenue, $364 million derived from cargo shipping, the New York Post reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273vkL_0fGcHWYz00
Bacardi argues that American Airlines was responsible for the missing cargo and has not reimbursed the company after it gave 24 pallets when it took off from France (File photo)

American Airlines is the latest carrier to give a rosy outlook for the rest of 2022 as airlines continue to recover from the pandemic.

American said Thursday that although it lost $1.64 billion in the first quarter, sales hit a record in March, and the company expects to earn a profit in the second quarter.

American's upbeat view echoed similar comments from Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, which both predicted in recent days that they will earn full-year profits despite big losses in the first quarter.

Air travel was subdued in January and February by the omicron variant that caused an increase in COVID-19 cases among both travelers and airline employees.

But travelers came back in March, and airline executives believe that Americans are eager to travel this summer and won't be discouraged by another, smaller uptick in coronavirus cases and higher airfares.

American said overall business travel is 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels, dragged down by corporate travel, which is only 50 percent of 2019 levels

Comments / 4

Related
Narcity USA

A Woman Who Was Duct-Taped Into Her Airline Seat Just Got A Record Fine For Being A 'Jerk'

A U.S. woman has been handed a record-setting fine for her out-of-control antics on an American Airlines flight last year, when she had to be duct-taped into her seat. The woman reportedly attacked and bit a flight attendant after demanding to be let off the plane and even tried to open a door mid-flight, the New York Post reports. Video showing her duct-taped in place after the incident spread widely on TikTok at the time.
DALLAS, TX
Cleveland.com

Which airlines are most likely to lose or damage your luggage?

Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than getting to your destination, ready to relax and unwind, only to realize none of your stuff made it with you. By now, the most experienced travelers have mastered the age-old trick of carrying the necessities, including a change of clothes or two, in their carry-ons, just in case they find themselves in this trip-ruining predicament. But there’s another way to avoid dealing with the lost baggage headache—knowing which airlines are most likely to mishandle your luggage and understanding their lost and damaged baggage policies just in case.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
UPI News

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19. This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers. Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#French Cognac#Covid
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to seat for attacking crew hit with record fine

An American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to her seat after she attacked crew members aboard a flight last summer has been hit with a fine of nearly $82,000 - the largest penalty ever - from the US Federal Aviation Administration.“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in announcing the fine.The passenger was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte in North Carolina on 6 July on an American flight....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

342K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy