Eric Horton, director of veterans services in the Tennessee Department of Workforce and Labor, Thursday completed a more than 336-,mile bicycle ride from Memphis to Kingsport, promoting employment and hiring events along the way. The U.S. Army veteran had help along the way but faced 36-degree temperatures and rain 13 of the 17 days, as well as sleet and snow on some days,. The event was to raise awareness of employment opportunities for veterans, including a Veteran Employment Town Hall Thursday afternoon at the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing in downtown Kingpsort, where he trans-state bike trip ended,.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO