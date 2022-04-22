ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville over Morristown - Boys lacrosse recap

By Lauren Knego
 2 days ago
Chris Kolaritsch and Ryan Cocuzza each scored twice as Montville defeated Morristown 6-5 in Morristown. Ryan Stefanic added one goal and one...

