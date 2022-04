According to Inforum.com, there's an app that's really taking off in Fargo. It's called "Sudshare." The site describes it as "Uber-for-laundry." You might be like me and think people would never in a million years give their laundry to complete strangers to wash, and you'd be wrong. That's exactly what this app is all about. You can pay someone (a dollar per pound) to pick up, wash, fold, and return your laundry. You can even leave special instructions, and you don't have to provide the detergent.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO