Hackettstown, NJ

Baseball: Hackettstown over Kittatinny

By Andrew Borders
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Three seventh-inning runs were the difference as Hackettstown defeated Kittatinny 5-2 on Thursday in Hampton Township. Each team scored twice in the fifth, and it stayed 2-2 until Hackettstown...

www.nj.com

NJ.com

Baseball: Union City over Bayonne

Union City scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and held off a seventh-inning Bayonne rally to win 5-4 on Thursday in Union City. Union City pushed its lead to 5-0 in the fifth before Bayonne chipped off one run in the sixth and three in the seventh.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Westfield holds off East Brunswick for third straight win

Westfield scored on a groundout by Owen Callahan and a single by Chris Shinners in the first inning on its way to a 4-2 win over East Brunswick. Jack Chavez surrendered two runs on seven hits from the mound over seven innings, striking out four and walking one for Westfield (5-4-1) while Leo Mangiamele went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a double.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Tech over Deptford - Softball recap

Tori Spinella allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits, walked two and struck out 10 as Gloucester Tech defeated Deptford 16-2 in five innings in Deptford. Faith Collier went 3-for-4 and scored four runs. Madison Formica went 2-for-2 with two RBI and one run scored for Gloucester Tech (8-3).
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Tiedemann pitches Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Edison - Softball recap

Julia Tiedemann allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits and struck out 12 without a walk when Scotch Plains-Fanwood defeated Edison 13-3 in Edison. Olivia DiSalvo went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Maeve Kahora went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-2).
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Passaic Tech powers past West Milford

Quentin O’Campo went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a double while Devin Genoa finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double as Passaic Tech powered past West Milford 14-4. Jonathan Porcelli was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double and Steven Peralta scored three runs for Passaic Tech (8-2). Christian Pareja gave up four hits through four innings and struck out 10.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Howell over Matawan - Monmouth Blue Quarterfinals

Alexa Colon’s eighth-inning three-run home run lifted third-seeded Howell to a 4-1 win over sixth-seeded Matawan in the quarterfinal round of the Monmouth County Tournament’s Blue Division on Thursday in Howell. The win sends Howell on to host seventh-seeded Monmouth in an April 30 semifinal. Monmouth defeated second-seeded...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Schiavone’s one-hitter lifts Princeton - Baseball recap

Kenny Schiavone tossed a one-hitter, surrendering no walks and fanning 11 strikeouts to send Princeton to a 3-0 victory over Ewing in Princeton. Schiavone gave himself all the run support he needed with an RBI single, and teammates Connor McDowell and Jensen Bergman also drove in runs to add insurance. The Little Tigers are now 5-5 on the season.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Christian Brothers over Manalapan - Baseball recap

George Kruse was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored to lift Christian Brothers to a 6-3 victory over Manalapan in Lincroft. Jack Frankovic went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a RBI for Christian Brothers (8-3), which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hunter DelGuercio went 2-for-3 with a run and a RBI.
MEMPHIS, TN
Baseball
Baseball
NJ.com

Baseball: Marlboro over Raritan

Marlboro was a 5-4 winner over Raritan on Saturday in Marlboro. Marlboro led 1-0 after an inning and 3-1 after three until Raritan tied it with two in the top of the fourth. Marlboro pulled in front again with a run in the fifth only to see Raritan tie it in its next at-bat in the sixth.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Morris Knolls over Wayne Valley

A late rally helped Morris Knolls past Wayne Valley 8-7 in eight innings on Saturday in Wayne. Morris Knolls had a 3-2 lead after an inning, but Wayne Valley pulled ahead 5-3 headed for the seventh. Morris Knolls scored three times in the top of the seventh to lead 6-5,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys lacrosse: No. 13 Pingry over Rutgers Prep

Ryan Palmer had five goals to help lead Pingry, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 14-1 win over Rutgers Prep on Saturday in Franklin Township. Harrison Josloff had three goals while Oliver Duryee had two goals and four assists for six points and Luke Engelke had two goals and five assists for seven points.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

