Jacksonville, FL

Local step team, Jax Gents, take home first place in national step battle

 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville based step team has earned a national title for its routine at the StompWars National Championship. The Jax Gents is the first male team in Florida...

The US Sun

Stacey Cummings cause of death news – Bodybuilder passes away at just 31 as tributes flow for Texas mom

A YOUNG bodybuilder has shockingly died at just 31. Stacey Cummings, a mom-of-two who lives in Texas, reportedly passed away on April 20. Her cause of death remains unknown. Cummings, who was born in Florida, started in the industry in 2013 and earned her IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in 2016, Generation Iron revealed.
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
GV Wire

Fresno State’s Million Dollar Cavinder Twins Transfer to Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Haley and Hanna Cavinder are about to expose 4 million fans to Miami women’s basketball. The Cavinder sisters — identical 5-foot-6 twin guards who combined to average 34.2 points per game in their three seasons at Fresno State and built an enormous social media following during the pandemic — announced Thursday night that they are transferring to Miami for their senior seasons.
