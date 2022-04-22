Thornhill, Sek lead Pompton Lakes over Rutherford - Girls lacrosse recap

Anthony Drago recorded five goals and three assists to lead West Essex, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Montclair Kimberley, 18-3. Jack Massotto scored six goals and assisted on another while Rocco Garcia and Tyler Gann added two goals apiece for West Essex (9-1), which led by one after one before pulling away by scoring seven unanswered goals in the second quarter.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO