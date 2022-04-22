Thornhill, Sek lead Pompton Lakes over Rutherford - Girls lacrosse recap
Grace Thornhill finished with a hat trick and three assists and Kaeley Sek contributed a hat trick and one assist as Pompton Lakes defeated...www.nj.com
Grace Thornhill finished with a hat trick and three assists and Kaeley Sek contributed a hat trick and one assist as Pompton Lakes defeated...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0