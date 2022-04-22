ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompton Lakes, NJ

Thornhill, Sek lead Pompton Lakes over Rutherford - Girls lacrosse recap

By Lauren Knego
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grace Thornhill finished with a hat trick and three assists and Kaeley Sek contributed a hat trick and one assist as Pompton Lakes defeated...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Pedrani powers undefeated Somerville past Steinert - Girls lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Meghan Pedrani’s six goals and two assists powered Somerville to a 16-0 victory over Steinert in Somerville. Elyse Madigan had three goals with an assist and Brooklynn Peterson scored three goals for Somerville (8-0), which stormed out to a 12-0 halftime lead. Elizabeth Cleary dished out three assists in the win. Natalie Varona, Sophia Smola and Nina Nebab each had a goal and an assists, while Ally Peterson chipped in a goal.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Tech over Deptford - Softball recap

Tori Spinella allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits, walked two and struck out 10 as Gloucester Tech defeated Deptford 16-2 in five innings in Deptford. Faith Collier went 3-for-4 and scored four runs. Madison Formica went 2-for-2 with two RBI and one run scored for Gloucester Tech (8-3).
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompton Lakes, NJ
Sports
Rutherford, NJ
Sports
City
Pompton Lakes, NJ
City
Rutherford, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Westfield holds off East Brunswick for third straight win

Westfield scored on a groundout by Owen Callahan and a single by Chris Shinners in the first inning on its way to a 4-2 win over East Brunswick. Jack Chavez surrendered two runs on seven hits from the mound over seven innings, striking out four and walking one for Westfield (5-4-1) while Leo Mangiamele went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a double.
WESTFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kaeley Sek#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Old Bridge over Marlboro - Girls lacrosse recap

Jada Garcia finished with four goals and one assist as Old Bridge defeated Marlboro 14-3 in Old Bridge. Gabrielle Walker recorded a hat trick and one assist, while Sophia Farkas chipped in a hat trick as Old Bridge improved to 7-0. Jenna Scopellite scored twice. Gabrielle Malanga and Joey Grotkopf...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 West Essex over Montclair Kimberley - Boys lacrosse recap (PHOTOS)

Anthony Drago recorded five goals and three assists to lead West Essex, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Montclair Kimberley, 18-3. Jack Massotto scored six goals and assisted on another while Rocco Garcia and Tyler Gann added two goals apiece for West Essex (9-1), which led by one after one before pulling away by scoring seven unanswered goals in the second quarter.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

North Brunswick over Sayreville - Boys lacrosse recap

Nathaniel Rosa scored four goals to lead North Brunswick to a victory on the road over Sayreville, 8-4. Joseph Whalen finished with two goals and two assists while Adyan Khondker tallied six assists for North Brunswick (7-3), which faced a 3-1 deficit after one before swinging the momentum and taking control of the remainder of the game.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Baseball: Union City over Bayonne

Union City scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and held off a seventh-inning Bayonne rally to win 5-4 on Thursday in Union City. Union City pushed its lead to 5-0 in the fifth before Bayonne chipped off one run in the sixth and three in the seventh.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Montclair over No. 17 Glen Ridge - Girls lacrosse recap

Leigh Naturale’s four goals powered Montclair to a 13-5 victory over Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair. Sabrina Martin scored three goals and Lauren Morganlander had two with an assist for Montclair (4-4). Lizzy Giordano scored two goals, Olivia Nicoll added one with two assists, and Megan Previdi dished out two assists. Talia Cohen-Vigder made seven saves.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Timber Creek defeats Moorestown Friends in 2OT - Boys lacrosse recap

Despite Jack Rowe scoring two goals for Moorestown Friends, Timber Creek came away with the 5-4 double-overtime victory in Moorestown. Timber Creek (1-7) sported a 4-1 lead going into the fourth quarter before Moorestown Friends (1-4) scored three unanswered goals. However, it was not enough as Timber Creek netted the deciding goal in the second overtime period.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Passaic Tech powers past West Milford

Quentin O’Campo went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a double while Devin Genoa finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double as Passaic Tech powered past West Milford 14-4. Jonathan Porcelli was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double and Steven Peralta scored three runs for Passaic Tech (8-2). Christian Pareja gave up four hits through four innings and struck out 10.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy