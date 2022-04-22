Bill would give Tennessee teachers raise, but Memphis educators may deserve more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As state budget discussions and voting continues, one piece of legislation made it through the Tennessee Senate on Thursday, giving a slight salary increase to both the governor and teachers.

The governor would get a 4.7% salary increase while teachers get about 3%.

Memphis Shelby County Schools is the largest school district in the state, but people say the pay does not match.

As the state proposes a 3% salary increase for teachers across the state, educators here in Memphis say it’s not enough to keep the talent and recruit more.

“Pay, equity and appreciation. They do not feel that. They do not see that. You appreciate one’s work through pay, how you pay them, reward them,” said Keith Williams, executive director of the Memphis Shelby County Education Association.

He said teachers in the district have only gotten bonuses as of late.

“In Shelby County Schools, teachers have not been given a raise of any kind, of any magnitude, in at least five years,” he said.

It’s a push that Nashville senator Jeff Yarbro, a democrat, was trying to push for in two proposed amendments.

One of them asked for the raise for teachers to reflect inflation.

“Memphis, just like Nashville, just like small-town school systems are having more and more trouble keeping the best teachers there. In all fairness, the ones that are staying because they believe in our kids. They deserve an increase in salary right now. We’re failing to do that this year.”

Yarbro said, overall, more emphasis needs to be put on education funding.

“The governor and the judges and the attorney general and lots of senior officials, their salary goes up every year by whatever the inflation is so they end up getting a bigger pay raise than the people who are actually on the frontlines, working with students, working with families, working with people across state govt all over the state.”

This bill will now head back to the House of Representatives for final review.

