ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Bill would give Tennessee teachers raise, but Memphis educators may deserve more

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzNhi_0fGcEtHH00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As state budget discussions and voting continues, one piece of legislation made it through the Tennessee Senate on Thursday, giving a slight salary increase to both the governor and teachers.

The governor would get a 4.7% salary increase while teachers get about 3%.

Memphis Shelby County Schools is the largest school district in the state, but people say the pay does not match.

As the state proposes a 3% salary increase for teachers across the state, educators here in Memphis say it’s not enough to keep the talent and recruit more.

“Pay, equity and appreciation. They do not feel that. They do not see that. You appreciate one’s work through pay, how you pay them, reward them,” said Keith Williams, executive director of the Memphis Shelby County Education Association.

He said teachers in the district have only gotten bonuses as of late.

“In Shelby County Schools, teachers have not been given a raise of any kind, of any magnitude, in at least five years,” he said.

It’s a push that Nashville senator Jeff Yarbro, a democrat, was trying to push for in two proposed amendments.

One of them asked for the raise for teachers to reflect inflation.

“Memphis, just like Nashville, just like small-town school systems are having more and more trouble keeping the best teachers there. In all fairness, the ones that are staying because they believe in our kids. They deserve an increase in salary right now. We’re failing to do that this year.”

Yarbro said, overall, more emphasis needs to be put on education funding.

“The governor and the judges and the attorney general and lots of senior officials, their salary goes up every year by whatever the inflation is so they end up getting a bigger pay raise than the people who are actually on the frontlines, working with students, working with families, working with people across state govt all over the state.”

This bill will now head back to the House of Representatives for final review.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Education
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Yarbro
Tennessee Lookout

Why nurses are raging and quitting after the RaDonda Vaught verdict

Emma Moore felt cornered. At a community health clinic in Portland, Oregon, the 29-year-old nurse practitioner said she felt overwhelmed and undertrained. Coronavirus patients flooded the clinic for two years, and Moore struggled to keep up. Then the stakes became clear. On March 25, about 2,400 miles away in a Tennessee courtroom, former nurse RaDonda […] The post Why nurses are raging and quitting after the RaDonda Vaught verdict appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
Fox News

Tennessee bill will allow teachers to use students' biological pronouns, not gender identity

A new bill would make it so that teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex. The bill, known as SB 2777, applies to all employees of public schools and local education agencies, and says that they would not be "civilly liable for using a pronoun that is consistent with the biological sex of the student to whom the teacher or employee is referring, even if the pronoun is not the student's preferred pronoun."
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#The Tennessee Senate#Democrat
WDEF

Tennessee has postponed tonight’s scheduled execution

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee’s push to resume executions after the pandemic hit a speed bump tonight. Convicted killer Oscar (Frank) Smith was scheduled to die Thursday night for the murders of his wife and her two teenage sons. But the execution was postponed at the last minute.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Cemetery waited months to address leaking bodies

JACKSON, Tenn. — New documents obtained by WREG show a Tennessee cemetery operator waited five months to act on a broken maintenance item that led to body leakage. According to a state order, an employee at the Jackson Highland Memorial Gardens cemetery let the general manager know about a broken air conditioner as early as […]
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
98K+
Followers
99K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy