Teenage girl physically harassed inside subway station: NYPD

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man physically harassed a teenager inside a Brooklyn subway station Thursday, police said.

The 17-year-old girl was on a staircase inside the New Utrecht Avenue station when an unknown man touched her thigh. Afterward, the man fled the station, police said.

Police released surveillance footage of the man they are looking for in connection with the incident.

