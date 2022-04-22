ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Fordham University seeks new coach for basketball program

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRrE6_0fGcEClO00

The Fordham University basketball program is still reeling from the sudden departure of its head coach, Kyle Neptune, after just one season on the Rose Hall campus. Now the school is looking for a new head coach for its hoops program.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
College Sports
Bronx, NY
Basketball
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
City
Rose, NY
The Spun

Former Villanova Star Reacts To The Kyle Neptune Hire

The Villanova Wildcats wasted no time in choosing their next head basketball coach after Jay Wright’s retirement announcement on Wednesday. Fordham head coach Kyle Neptune, who spent 10 seasons as a video coordinator/assistant coach under Wright, has officially been named the program’s next leader. Neptune took his first...
VILLANOVA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fordham University
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

Police: Child dead after being trapped under farm tractor

A child is dead after getting trapped under a farm tractor, police say. The Watertown police and fire departments responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road around 3:20 p.m. Police and fire personnel arrived and found the child entangled within the farm...
WATERTOWN, NY
ClutchPoints

UConn’s Dan Hurley passionately sounds off on Villanova’s Jay Wright after head coach’s retirement

For over two decades, Jay Wright called the shots for the Villanova Wildcats. That will not be the case anymore, starting next season after Wright surprisingly announced his retirement from coaching Wednesday night. Wright is considered an all-time great in college basketball coaching and that’s clearly backed up by the accolades he’s been getting since his announcement.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

At 85, former Knicks great is still kicking up a storm with documentary

It was a time when the NCAA and the NIT could never be accused of being colorblind. No non-white team had ever been invited to their invitation-only block parties. Meanwhile, down in Nashville, Tenn., a man named John McClendon had begun an incredible coaching career at what was then named Tennessee A&I College. Recognized as the first African American basketball coach at a predominantly white university and the first African American head coach in any professional sport, McClendon didn’t know it just yet, but a teenaged Renaissance man-in-training, was playing in a high school basketball game that would change both of their lives.
NBA
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy