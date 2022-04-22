Rangers 6, Islanders 3: Burn the tapes

The Rangers have the Bruins today in a Saturday matinee, but the injuries are starting to pile up. Joining Kaapo Kakko as “day to day but ready for the playoffs” are both Filip Chytil and Andrew Copp, leaving the Rangers without three top nine forwards for today. As much as we love the depth, it’ll be up to the core five scorers from all season to carry the Rangers for this one.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO