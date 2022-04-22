ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers 6, Islanders 3: Burn the tapes

By Jenny Berman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly, Andrew Copp gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead off a great pass from Artemi Panarin. Chara gave the puck away in the neutral zone and no one really could defend after that. Then, Copp again made it 2-0. Mat Barzal had a partial breakaway and was taken down,...

