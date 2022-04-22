ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latimer highlights decrease in crime, COVID cases in Westchester State of the County address

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Westchester County Executive George Latimer highlighted several key issues Thursday in his fifth State of the County address.

Latimer said crime and COVID-19 cases are down, something he credited residents with making possible.

"The way nearly 90% of Westchester County residents got vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect their families and each other," said Latimer.

As far as crime, Latimer said that when the county's Department of Public Safety compared 2017 to 2020, crime was down.

The county executive also mentioned that after 12 long years, the county is in compliance with a federal court-ordered housing settlement.

"Finally able to close the book on the affordable house settlement, that did not mean that we close the book on development of affordable housing," said Latimer.

Another major project is rebuilding Rye Playland.

Latimer said, "The Art Deco masterpiece is getting $125 million dollars of improvements because we believe in infrastructure, and we believed in that park!"

The population in the county also grew. The 2020 census found that more than a million people call Westchester home, stating that between 2010 and 2020 the population has grown by 5.8%.

