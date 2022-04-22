ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn nonprofit that feeds hungry New Yorkers seeks public's help after delivery van stolen

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSVZv_0fGcDjf200

A Brooklyn nonprofit's ability to deliver food and other necessities to New Yorkers in need is being impacted after they say the group's cargo van was stolen.

"We returned it right over there, and then the next morning when we came by, I was like, 'Hey where's our van?'" said Kendra Chiu, of North Brooklyn Angels, referring to the cargo van stolen in plain sight. "It was just very bizarre because it was locked. The keys were in the kitchen and we had to file a police report."

Chiu and Neal Sheehan said they used the van to distribute meals to the community on Monday. But when Tuesday came, they say the van they parked outside of a church on Havemeyer Street was nowhere to be found.

"It's still sort of surreal that this would happen because people in the community know us and it's not like it's a really high value vehicle, but it's high value to us because we run a mobile soup kitchen," Chiu said.

The Angels rely on the van daily to make their rounds to families in need by donating meals, baby items, and more.

As the organization now struggles to make those deliveries, the Angels said they're turning lemons to lemonade.

"We have heard from Sen. Schumer, and we've heard from Congresswoman Maloney and they're going to be giving us some resources four or five months from now, so we should be able to replace the van. But in the short run, we're just going to ask the community to help. If you have a van sitting around, if you want to rent a van for us, anything you can do to help," Sheehan said.

The Angels said that in the past two days, they've had an outpouring of support from the community looking for any way to help out in their time of need.

They're asking anyone who sees the van to contact them.

Comments / 2

Related
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#New Yorkers#Angels
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement. The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy