Performing Arts

Circle Theatre presents Pressure Makes Diamonds

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.

fortworth.culturemap.com

Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Theatre and Dance to present musical ‘Bright Star’

To conclude its 2021-22 season, the Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will present the Appalachian love story musical “Bright Star.” The show will be performed in the Bert C. Bach Theater at the Martin Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on April 1-2 and 7-9, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, April 3 and 10.
THEATER & DANCE
Herald-Tribune

Urbanite Theatre presents a world premiere with 'A Skeptic and a Bruja'

The supernatural plays a significant role in Rosa Fernandez’s new play, “The Skeptic and the Bruja,” which will receive its world premiere April 1 at Urbanite Theatre. The play tells the story of Priscilla, who buys an old house in the middle of nowhere with the idea of turning it into a lucrative bed-and-breakfast. When mysterious things begin to happen, she calls in the hosts of a ghost-hunting show to investigate. None of the women is prepared for what happens next.
SARASOTA, FL
The Guardian

National Dance Company Wales review – comedy and menace with rumbling tums and giant steps

NDC Wales are a very likable bunch of dancers to spend a couple of hours with, a versatile group of 10 distinct young performers in a triple bill that shows their range. The most easily engaging piece is Andrea Costanzo Martini’s Wild Thoughts, set partly to Matthew Herbert’s track Foreign Bodies, made with sounds sampled from the human body. After the dancers have amusingly catalogued their body parts in intricate rhythm, a rumbling of innards sets off a new skein of movement, as if led by gurgling intestines. There is plenty of dancing skill, as well as entertainment value.
THEATER & DANCE
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Person
Denise Lee
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Judy Garland’s Missing ‘Wizard of Oz’ Dress Found in Shoebox After Nearly 50 Years, On Display Before Auction

Click here to read the full article. Few costumes in movie history are as iconic as the blue and white checkered dress that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz.” MGM’s classic film was one of the first movies to be filmed in Technicolor, and the initial reveal of Garland’s Dorothy stepping out into the colorful Land of Oz is instantly recognizable both for its narrative significance and the technological breakthrough that it signified. Many film memorabilia collectors would kill to get their hands on such an important piece, but while Garland wore several versions of the dress while filming,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Tubes’ Re Styles Dead at 72

Former Tubes singer Re Styles died at the age of 72 on Apr. 17, multiple outlets confirmed. Born Shirley Macleod in the Netherlands in 1950, she was a model who’d appeared in Playboy and Penthouse by the time she met Tubes drummer Prairie Prince in the mid ‘70s. The pair developed a relationship and Styles became the band’s costume designer before becoming part of the stage act then taking on vocal duties.
MUSIC
hackernoon.com

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter I - A Scandal in Bohemia

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, by Arthur Conan Doyle is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: Table of Links. Chapter I: A Scandal in Bohemia I. A SCANDAL IN BOHEMIA To Sherlock Holmes she is always the woman. I have seldom heard him mention her under any other name. In his eyes she eclipses and predominates the whole of her sex. It was not that he felt any emotion akin to love for Irene Adler. All emotions, and that one particularly, were abhorrent to his cold, precise but admirably balanced mind. He was, I take it, the most perfect reasoning and observing machine that the world has seen, but as a lover he would have placed himself in a false position. He never spoke of the softer passions, save with a gibe and a sneer. They were admirable things for the observer—excellent for drawing the veil from men’s motives and actions. But for the trained reasoner to admit such intrusions into his own delicate and finely adjusted temperament was to introduce a distracting factor which might throw a doubt upon all his mental results. Grit in a sensitive instrument, or a crack in one of his own high-power lenses, would not be more disturbing than a strong emotion in a nature such as his. And yet there was but one woman to him, and that woman was the late Irene Adler, of dubious and questionable memory.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Complex

Watch Latto Show Off Some of Her Jewelry Collection and Reveal How Much She Spent on Pieces

Latto is showing her fans what it’s like to hit the jackpot. The 777 rapper caught up with GQ to show off some of her finest, and most expensive, jewelry. Latto—who has been clapping back at those who’ve criticized her most recent successes with 777 and “Big Energy”—displayed some of her rings, bracelets, watches, and chains. During the show-and-tell, Latto revealed that her most expensive piece was a $120,000 Icebox chain featuring “777” within a lottery machine.
LOTTERY
Field & Stream

F&S Classics: One Great Dog

I went out into the morning woods to find a level patch of ground. Back at the house, she lay on her favorite rug, waiting for me. I’d already prepared a place for her on a small island in a pond at the rear of the property. Replaying memories of the 13 years I’d had with her, I moved slowly. But with the camera in place, and the film loaded for one final shoot, it was time to get Lia.
PETS
Harper's Bazaar

Off-White’s debut beauty collection launches as a celebration of expression

Off-White is the latest fashion house to break into beauty with a line named Paperwork, conceived by its late creative director Virgil Abloh prior to his untimely passing last autumn. True to his vision, Abloh described Paperwork as “another canvas, another surface for human expression,” and the result is both...
MAKEUP
New Haven Independent

Institute Library Offers Another ​“Cover Story”

Here Come Swords. I Married a Ranger. Heaven Has Claws. Goodness Had Nothing to Do with It. All through the pandemic — and for years before that — these curious titles were hiding in plain sight on the shelves of the Institute Library, before being plucked off by a staff member, volunteer, or patron for inclusion in ​“Cover Story II: Return to the Stacks,” the latest art exhibit in the Chapel Street library’s gallery that invites viewers, once again, to judge books by their covers, though this time with a twist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Judy Garland's Wizard of Oz dress expected to make up to $1.2m

Judy Garland's dress from 'The Wizard of Oz' could fetch up to $1.2 million (£935,000) at auction. The blue and white gingham dress worn by the late Hollywood legend when her character Dorothy meets the Wicked Witch of the West in the Witch's Castle in the 1939 children's classic is set to go under the hammer at the Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television sale in Los Angeles on May 24.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

"Black excellence" shows like Bel-Air, The Kings of Napa and Our Kind of People feel out of step with their audience

"These three shows differ in plot, tone, and production value, yet they’re all fluent in the language of 'Black excellence,' or the long-held belief among African Americans that they must work twice as hard for half as much as white people receive," says Tanisha C. Ford, adding: "These shows are obsessed with cash and glamour, reminding viewers in nearly every scene that African Americans, too, have generational wealth and sophisticated taste. For some Black viewers—the presumed core audience for these series—the glitzy theatrics provide welcome escapism from a world rife with anti-Black violence. But these shows also feel out of step with the cultural zeitgeist and with an audience that has been showing signs of Black-excellence fatigue for some time. Since 2020, aversion has grown in particular toward the ideology that links exorbitant wealth and conspicuous consumption to social progress for African Americans. This thought pattern mandates that African Americans work twice as hard to get … things: mansions, designer clothes, private jets to private islands. Many Black capitalists have long argued that buying power and entrepreneurship are the path to racial and economic justice. But the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its concomitant economic effects for Black communities, as well as the nationwide protests after the police killing of George Floyd, led to public disavowals of 'excellence' and free enterprise reaching a fever pitch."
NAPA, CA
Black Enterprise

Macy’s Celebrates the Brilliant Vision of Black Creatives With the Return of Icons of Style

Macy’s celebrates Black creatives with the return of Icons of Style, a collaboration with Black visionaries to help move the fashion world forward. GooGoo Atkins, Areeayl Goodwin, Matthew Harris, Jerome LaMaar, Ade Samuel and Stella and Blaise Bennett will create limited-edition seasonal collections throughout 2022 to inspire customers to embrace their personal style. Featuring exclusive designs for brands found only at Macy’s, each creative artfully designed a fashion-forward capsule of must-have items, inspired by their unique perspective and dynamic style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Times Leader

New book celebrates 50th anniversary of macabre hit song

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “Since its primal beginnings, rock has screamed and moaned teenage angst, at times straying increasingly deeper into the dark morass of Freudian complexities,” writes author Maxim W. Furek in his latest book “Somebody Else’s Dream: Dakota, the Buoys, & ‘Timothy.’”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harper's Bazaar

The most beautiful pearl engagement rings

Not every bride is after a diamond engagement ring – and, while there are plenty of beautiful gemstones to choose from if you are going to divert from the classic choice, you can't get much more beautiful, or special, than a pearl. Officially the oldest known gemstone and the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Ballet school to support Black and Asian children into dance careers

Children from under-represented backgrounds are being offered scholarships at a ballet school in a bid to tackle traditional racial inequality in the sector. Spotlight Stage School, in Birmingham, is one of four places in the country involved in the Ballet Futures scheme. The project offers five fully funded places to...
THEATER & DANCE

