Theatre Wesleyan presents A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

I have to wonder if the great song and dance man Robert Morse knew that when he died, which he did at the age of 90, there would be one clip that would serve as the perfect memorial. In the last season of Mad Men, the show that revitalized his fame after a Tony-winning career on Broadway in the 1960s, Morse's character Bert Cooper dies. It's sudden, but not unexpected given his age. ("Every time an old man starts talking about Napoleon, you know they're going to die," Roger Sterling says.)

