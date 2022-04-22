ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theatre Wesleyan presents A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the...

Herald-Tribune

Urbanite Theatre presents a world premiere with 'A Skeptic and a Bruja'

The supernatural plays a significant role in Rosa Fernandez’s new play, “The Skeptic and the Bruja,” which will receive its world premiere April 1 at Urbanite Theatre. The play tells the story of Priscilla, who buys an old house in the middle of nowhere with the idea of turning it into a lucrative bed-and-breakfast. When mysterious things begin to happen, she calls in the hosts of a ghost-hunting show to investigate. None of the women is prepared for what happens next.
SARASOTA, FL
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Theatre and Dance to present musical ‘Bright Star’

To conclude its 2021-22 season, the Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will present the Appalachian love story musical “Bright Star.” The show will be performed in the Bert C. Bach Theater at the Martin Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on April 1-2 and 7-9, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, April 3 and 10.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Robert Morse, two-time Tony-winning actor, dies at 90

Actor Robert Morse, who won a Tony Award as a hilariously brash corporate climber in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and a second one a generation later as the brilliant, troubled Truman Capote in “Tru,” has died. He was 90.Morse died at his home Wednesday after a brief illness, said David Shaul of BRS/Gage Talent Agency. The boyishly handsome Morse first made his name on Broadway in the 1950s, and landed some roles in Hollywood comedies in the 1960s. “I consider myself an actor — shyly,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1964. “I love...
CELEBRITIES
Times Leader

New book celebrates 50th anniversary of macabre hit song

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “Since its primal beginnings, rock has screamed and moaned teenage angst, at times straying increasingly deeper into the dark morass of Freudian complexities,” writes author Maxim W. Furek in his latest book “Somebody Else’s Dream: Dakota, the Buoys, & ‘Timothy.’”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrillist

There Is Only One Way to Memorialize 'Mad Men' Star Robert Morse

I have to wonder if the great song and dance man Robert Morse knew that when he died, which he did at the age of 90, there would be one clip that would serve as the perfect memorial. In the last season of Mad Men, the show that revitalized his fame after a Tony-winning career on Broadway in the 1960s, Morse's character Bert Cooper dies. It's sudden, but not unexpected given his age. ("Every time an old man starts talking about Napoleon, you know they're going to die," Roger Sterling says.)
MOVIES
Cheddar News

From Theater to TikTok, 'For You, Paige' Was Made for the Vertical Stage

When Daniel Mertzlufft's Ratatouille: The Musical debuted on TikTok, it marked a different kind of production. In August 2020, user Emily Jacobsen had just created a short musical tribute to Remy, the rodent protagonist of the Pixar film. It caught the eye of Mertzlufft, who turned it into a Broadway-style number. Millions of views and tons of input from other musical theater fans later, a charity benefit concert was livestreamed on TikTok on January 1, 2021, for 72 hours, and eventually raised $2 million for The Actor's Fund.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

Former All My Children Beauty Joins Hallmark Faves In New Premieres Featuring a Road Trip Romance, High School Rivals and Adorable Rescue Pups

Spend Saturday nights watching three romantic movies in May. The Hallmark Channel has announced its May lineup for new premieres and we have the details for three upcoming features that will get you in the mood for summer — and the best part is, all star some of the network’s favorites, including All My Children alum Natalie Hall (Colby).
PETS
The Guardian

One Day I Shall Astonish the World by Nina Stibbe review – everyday comedy

Susan Faye Warren, Nina Stibbe’s self-consciously droll narrator, does her best to juggle her dull older husband Roy, unreliable best friend Norma and an uneventful office job, surveying departmental and marital strife with the same eager yet naive eye that she brings to energetic Norma’s reports of the local dogging scene. Susan’s travails make for pleasant if inessential reading; but if you approach the novel as Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend transposed to the fictional University of Rutland, with the local golf club standing in for the Camorra, bathos takes on an irresistibly comic tinge.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

Hulu's Captive Audience thoughtfully explores the Stayner family's surreal life in the true-crime spotlight

Director Jessica Dimmock’s three-part series Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story revisits the Steven Stayner kidnapping and Cary Stayner's murderous spree and its impact on their family. But it "doesn’t adopt the explicitly revisionary lens that has propelled most contemporary true crime productions, which often reclaim survivors’ perspectives or reveal criminal justice failures," says Alessa Dominguez. "Instead, by foregrounding the voices of the Stayner family, including Steven Stayner’s mother, son, and daughter, it hints at themes like intergenerational trauma and the distortions and consolations of storytelling. Mostly, though, it amplifies the bizarre story’s own simple power."
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

There Are Beautiful, Heartbreaking Movies About Childhood — and Then There’s ‘Petite Maman’

Click here to read the full article. There is what you might call a “spoiler” in the title of Céline Sciamma’s new movie, a key to unlocking her look at childhood that’s hiding in plain sight. The French filmmaker’s follow-up to Portrait of a Lady on Fire begins not with love, but with death: An eight-year-old named Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) has just lost her elderly grandmother. Her mom (Nina Meurisse) is packing up everything in the house she grew up in, located on the edge of a forest. Dad (Stéphane Varupenne) is helping out the best he can. Nelly wants...
MOVIES

