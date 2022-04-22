TASK FORCE HITS WEST MONTGOMERY COUNTY

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was fatally shot by at least one Harford County sheriff’s deputy in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities. Two deputies were placed on administrative leave after the shooting, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said during a press conference this evening. It was not immediately clear if one deputy or both of them fired bullets that struck the man. The shooting happened at a shopping center near Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway around 2:45 p.m., according to authorities. Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler says Harford County deputies shot and killed a reportedly suicidal man who was believed to be...

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO