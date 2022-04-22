ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute...

alerts.weather.gov

