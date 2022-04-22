ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg city manager prepares to leave post

By Allen Clayton
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwLvp_0fGcA7Zq00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Thursday, Clarksburg City Council held its first meeting since the announcement that city manager Harry Faulk has accepted a new job in Pennsylvania .

During the city manager’s report and update, Faulk went over his accomplishments during his time as city manager. He stated that in the last two years, the city has launched an interactive app; utilized urban renewal authority; strengthened public safety; increased financial transparency; improved communications among departments; and updated tax ordinances to allow for growth.

“Our first item to address is probably to get an interim in here, you know, the process of putting it out, and getting applications and eventually hiring that person. It’s kind of a lengthy process. We want to be thorough,” said Clarksburg Mayor James Marino. “We want to put it out there and do a nationwide search and get the proper city manager for the next phase. Harry has done a great job for us in the past two years. He’s moved on, and we’re going to move on.”

An executive session was held at the end of the meeting for council members to discuss personnel matters.

During the new business portion of the meeting, council members considered a contribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the YMCA. The amount considered was not to exceed $228,500. Motions to advance the item and to table it were both unsuccessful.

“You know, we had a lot of discussions. I think we weren’t totally on the same page, we didn’t have all our issues addressed,” Marino said. “Before we do a project of that nature, I would hope that we had every concern that every council member had, and address those issues.”

Also, council approved a consideration to award the bid for the Glen Elk sidewalk project to Thrasher Engineering for $75,000. Marino said the city has a developer that has invested a lot of money in the Glen Elk neighborhood between Baltimore and Clark Streets.

“The sidewalks are in disrepair. We anticipate, it’s a 350 [people] event center second to none in the state, I would say,” Marion said. “So, I encourage everybody to go out and look at this. This is an old warehouse that they’ve done great restoration to. And, I commend the Papa family for everything they’ve done.”

Marino said that revitalization is a large undertaking, and the city has not had a lot of investment, but that is now starting to change. He also stated that there has been an investment in the old Gore Hotel and added that he and the rest of city council are excited to see growth in the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Clarksburg, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
Bakersfield Now

California City Appoints New City Manager

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City Council has selected Douglas Dunford as the new City Manager. The appointment was made at the March 22, 2022, City Council meeting. Dunford will replace Anne Ambrose who has served as the City’s Interim City Manager since July 2021. For the past...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Metro News

Paychecks delayed for Morgantown city employees

MORGANTOWN – W.Va. – Employees for the city of Morgantown were notified Friday morning that their paychecks had not been issued as scheduled. An e-mail that went out to all employees stating that there had been an issue with the transmission of the payroll. City Communications Director Andrew...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Renewal Authority#Clarksburg City Council#American Rescue Plan Act#Ymca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBOY 12 News

Man arrested after hiding meth in his sock

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs while responding to a call of a man passed out on a sidewalk in Bridgeport. On April 12, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were advised of a man laying on the sidewalk near a residence on Platinum Drive in Bridgeport, according to […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy