Last month, we got some unexpected but welcome news: The great Nashville garage-punkers Be Your Own Pet, who suddenly dissolved in 2008, are getting back together to open a few shows on Jack White’s current arena tour. Be Your Own Pet released two energetic, catchy, hugely promising albums in 2006 and 2008, but they suddenly announced their breakup while in the midst of a UK tour. Later on, director Edgar Wright said that he’d originally asked BYOP to write the songs for Sex Bob-Omb, the fictional band from Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, and that he had to go with Beck after BYOP’s breakup. The news of a Be Your Own Pet reunion came out of nowhere, but it’s on now, and they played their first reunion show last night in New York.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO