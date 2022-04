According to NBA correspondent Marc Stein, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will be a game-time decision against the Utah Jazz for Game 4 on Saturday. Doncic has yet to play in this year’s postseason following a calf strain suffered in the regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs. Despite his absence, the Mavericks have mustered up a 2-1 series lead on the back of 41 and 31-point performances from Jalen Brunson in Games 2 and 3. Stein also mentions that the organization’s plan before Game 3 was to have Doncic available for Game 4, which means this will be a legitimate game-time decision compared to the similar designation he was given before tip-off on Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO